Lincoln village road reopens after three-hour blockage due to crash
On Wragby Road in Sudbrooke
A two-vehicle collision closed a road at Sudbrooke for around three hours on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash involving a silver Toyota and black Volkswagen on Wragby Road at around 11.30am on March 27.
The road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident and police said as of 1.30pm the road has reopened.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
