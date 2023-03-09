19 seconds ago

Tasty treats as Lincoln’s Street Food & Drink Festival returns

Running again on Friday and this weekend
An array of savoury and sweet delights are on offer at the Lincoln Street Food & Drink Festival. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Lincoln’s Street Food & Drink Festival is back, serving an array of savoury and sweet delights, as well as drinks.

It opened on Thursday and is here to stay until 4pm on Sunday.

Market Place Europe’s event will run from 10am on March 10, 11 and 12 in the Cornhill Quarter and surrounding High Street, in partnership with Lincoln BIG.

The street food on offer includes Chinese, Greek, salt and pepper chicken cones, pies, macaroons, loaded sausages and more from independent traders from around the world.

Chicken cones marinated in different sauces. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Or why not try some yummy churros. | Photo: The Lincolnite

For those with a sweet tooth, there is a range of options including chocolate, churros, cake, and oak cookies and flapjacks.

Among the stall holders is Lauren Riddell with her business Oatz & Co, which is usually based in North Scarle.

She is back at the market for a fourth time serving flapjacks, cheesecake and more.

“It is always a fantastic market and the placement is good and I’m looking forward to seeing regulars and new people. It would be good if it wasn’t for the weather,” she said.

Just some of the highlights at this year’s festival include:

Sweet treats from Peggy and Jeremy Samson at Rogali France Churros. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Wok Man Akhter Mehmood has travelled from Preston to serve his authentic Chinese street food. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Elle Watson and Dylan Moffat own Salt And Pepper from Manchester, which serves chicken in a cone marinated in different sauces. They also serve salt and pepper chicken and chips. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Lauren Riddell is at the market for a fourth time with her business Oatz & Co, which serves oat flapjacks, cheesecake and more. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Stuart Hudson from Grimsby owns Pie-o-neers. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Travis Camfield from Loaded Sausage Co in Gloucestershire. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Jason Jamies Shao Kao BBQ is owned by Simon Wong from Liverpool, who named the business after his two sons. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Andrew Keris, of Macroons Ltd, is serving his freshly baked coconut delights from Yorkshire. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Magic Mead offers an alternative drink option and is owned by Geoffrey Woodward and Jane Myrie, who are from West Bromwich. | Photo: The Lincolnite

