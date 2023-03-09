Tasty treats as Lincoln’s Street Food & Drink Festival returns

Running again on Friday and this weekend

Lincoln’s Street Food & Drink Festival is back, serving an array of savoury and sweet delights, as well as drinks.

It opened on Thursday and is here to stay until 4pm on Sunday.

Market Place Europe’s event will run from 10am on March 10, 11 and 12 in the Cornhill Quarter and surrounding High Street, in partnership with Lincoln BIG.

The street food on offer includes Chinese, Greek, salt and pepper chicken cones, pies, macaroons, loaded sausages and more from independent traders from around the world.

For those with a sweet tooth, there is a range of options including chocolate, churros, cake, and oak cookies and flapjacks.

Among the stall holders is Lauren Riddell with her business Oatz & Co, which is usually based in North Scarle.

She is back at the market for a fourth time serving flapjacks, cheesecake and more.

“It is always a fantastic market and the placement is good and I’m looking forward to seeing regulars and new people. It would be good if it wasn’t for the weather,” she said.

Just some of the highlights at this year’s festival include:

