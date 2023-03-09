Lincolnshire accountants expand in Oxfordshire with merger

Streets now have 20 offices across the UK

Streets Chartered Accountants, a top 40 UK accountancy practice based in Lincolnshire, have expanded into the Oxford-Cambridge Arc with a merger in Banbury.

Streets Eadie Young Chartered Accountants was created from the merger of the Banbury practice, Eadie Young Chartered Accountants with Streets Chartered Accountants, a mid-tier multi regional practice.

Streets Managing Partner Paul Tutin, said: “With our presence now in Oxfordshire along with existing offices in Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire we are very much part of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

“Whilst we considered opening a new office in the county, we really wanted to join up with another like-minded firm. We were therefore delighted to enter into a conversation with Eadie Young.

“We also feel that the merger brings exciting opportunities for our team members and for new recruits who can join a progressive and expanding practice.

“With the Streets Eadie Young office in Banbury, we now have 20 offices from Manchester in the north to Brighton in the south.

“Whilst many large firms have moved to more regional models, Streets remains committed to and focused on looking after clients that live, work, and operate businesses in the local area.

“This approach is very much at the heart of our strategic focus for growth, which is likely to include further mergers of like-minded firms. Our aspiration is to become a top 20 UK practice by 2030.”

Doug Eadie, Director, said: “Now that Eadie Young is part of a larger practice we can confidently promise greater continuity of service to our clients and improved career prospects for our team.”

Nathan Bignell was also promoted as Streets Eadie Young’s Managing Director. He said: “. We are now able to offer a much-enhanced service to both existing and potential clients whilst still being able to provide the personal, responsive assistance our clients require.”

Streets Law, the firms dedicated corporate and commercial law offering led by Managing Director and Solicitor, Adam Aisthorpe, undertook the legal work on behalf of Streets for the merger.

