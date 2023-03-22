Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: Two weeks to go until entries close!

Enter now to position your business among the best!

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards deadline is approaching soon with only two weeks left to enter, so if you believe that your business deserves to be acknowledged for its exceptional performance we want to know about it!

Each year businesses across the region achieve outstanding results, putting Lincolnshire firmly on the map. The business awards provide companies of all sizes and from all sectors, the perfect opportunity to celebrate and showcase their achievements.

By entering the awards, you can increase your profile, boost team confidence, generate great PR, and access the best networking opportunities in the county. With the support of our partner the University of Lincoln’s Research and Enterprise department and our category sponsors, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

So don’t miss out, enter now before the deadline on Wednesday, April 5 by visiting www. lincsbusinessexcellenceawards. co.uk

There are eleven categories to enter into which include: