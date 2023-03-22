Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: Two weeks to go until entries close!
Enter now to position your business among the best!
The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards deadline is approaching soon with only two weeks left to enter, so if you believe that your business deserves to be acknowledged for its exceptional performance we want to know about it!
Each year businesses across the region achieve outstanding results, putting Lincolnshire firmly on the map. The business awards provide companies of all sizes and from all sectors, the perfect opportunity to celebrate and showcase their achievements.
By entering the awards, you can increase your profile, boost team confidence, generate great PR, and access the best networking opportunities in the county. With the support of our partner the University of Lincoln’s Research and Enterprise department and our category sponsors, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
So don’t miss out, enter now before the deadline on Wednesday, April 5 by visiting www.
There are eleven categories to enter into which include:
SME of the Year | Sponsored by the University of Lincoln – Research and Enterprise
Family Business of the Year
Exporter/International Business of the Year | Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year | Sponsored by Lincoln Science and Innovation Park
Charitable Business of the Year | Sponsored by Ringrose Law
Agri-Food Business of the Year
Environmental / Sustainable Business of the Year
Rising Star of the Year | Sponsored by Shooting Star
Business Leader of the Year
Business of the Year
Tech Business of the Year | Sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter
Nominations will be accepted until April 5, and the judging lunch is scheduled for April 13.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26. Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to learn more about the categories, sponsors, and judges.
