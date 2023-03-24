Lincolnshire Business Week: Social Change Better Business Summit
Stonebow Media is set to hold its inaugural Social Change Better Business Summit as part of the Lincolnshire Business Week. The event brings together local, national, and international industry experts to discuss and highlight the changes that businesses can make towards a more sustainable future.
Scheduled to take place on Monday, May 22 at the Engine Shed, the day-long summit features keynote speakers and panel discussions that offer practical advice for businesses of all sizes. The summit will focus on a range of topics, including registering for the B-Corp standard, sustainability, ethical supplier policies, carbon reporting, circular business models, and more.
The summit will be divided into two parts: Inspire and Act. The day will begin with an introduction by Kelly Evans, the Chief Executive of Social Change UK, who will provide insights into the process of becoming a B-Corp registered business.
Among the speakers who will address the summit include:
- Krisi Smith, the Founder and Director of Bird & Blend Tea Co
- Nikki Buckley, the Head of Sustainability at Lick.com
- Sarah Duncan, a Sustainability Consultant, and Author from Sleeping Lion
- Gerrad Fisher, Partner at QSA Partners
- David Elliott, the CEO of The Future Forest Company, who will plant a tree for every attendee.
The summit also includes a lunch catered by ROCO BBQ and an exclusive cocktail networking event scheduled for 3.30pm, where attendees can engage and network with the speakers.
The summit offers businesses an opportunity to acquire valuable insights and practical advice on how to make positive changes towards a more sustainable future, making it a must-attend event for those looking to make a difference.
For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.lincsbusinessweek.co.uk/betterbusinesssummit.