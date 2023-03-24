Lincolnshire Business Week: Social Change Better Business Summit

A mentally ill Lincoln woman who attempted to murder her neighbour with a craft style knife was today (Fri) jailed for ten years and eight months.

Roxanne Staples, 34, was also made the subject of a four year extended licence period on her release from jail after a judge concluded she was a dangerous offender.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Staples repeatedly slashed at the 62-year-old man after entering his flat and telling him: “I hope you die.”

The victim was watching a midday edition of Friends on television when Staples entered his flat in Kenner Close through the unlocked front door on 7 August last year.

Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, said the victim did not see the knife straight away but recognised her as is neighbour, Roxy, and then heard her say: “I’ve got something for you.”

“As he was still sat down she came at him and started to slash at him,” Miss Pritchard told the court.

“It was only as he felt a warm liquid he realised that he had been stabbed.”

The victim described Staples as looking “lost” and “on a mission.”

Miss Pritchard said the victim was confused as he had no previous problems with Staples.

He managed to push Staples out of his flat and went to another neighbour for help.

They described how he was covered in blood, and then began to turn grey with his eyes rolling.

Police attended and found Staples in her flat still covered in blood. A green craft knife which appeared to have blood on it was in her kitchen sink.

The court heard Staples appeared calm, and was able to explain that she needed her inhaler and where her daughter was.

A paramedic who arrived at the scene described a five inch cut to the victim’s neck and an eight inch incision to his leg which were potentially life threatening due to blood loss.

The victim was rushed to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham where he spent three days in intensive care after blood transfusions.

In an impact statement which was read out in court the victim described how he thought he was going to die after suffering cuts to both sides of his neck, his right ear, his forehead and his right leg.

The court was told he had now moved but was struggling to rebuild his life due to a lack of sleep and memories of the attack.

Staples carried out the attack just three weeks after threatening another neighbour in Kenner Close with a red handled craft or Stanley style knife on 14 July, 2022.

Miss Pritchard said: “As he approached his front door she grabbed him and held a knife to his throat.”

The victim remembered Staples saying: “Your getting this, I know you’ve done it.”

The man did not make an initial complaint but when police visited Staples she said she believed money had gone missing.

Staples, of Kenner Close, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill on 14 July, 2022, and attempted murder on 7 August last year.

Addressing the judge Chris Jeyes, mitigating, told the court Staples had no previous convictions for violence.

“This is the product of a mental illness which Your Honour will have read about,” Mr Jeyes added.

Mr Jeyes said the offences were the actions of someone who had developed a previously undiagnosed mental illness during the first half of 2022.

The court heard Staples had no memory of either offence, but Mr Jeyes said: “She is riddled with guilt.”

Passing sentence Judge Sjolin Knight said the victim of the attempted murder would be left with significant scarring.

“When police went to your flat you immediately said ‘I did it, I did it,’ and were still covered in blood.”

Judge Sjolin Knight said she accepted the opinion of a psychiatric report that by the Summer of 2022 Staples had developed a schizophrenic condition and paranoia from her use of illicit drugs.

But Judge Sjolin Knight told Staples she chose to do what she did and was aware it was wrong.

“You took a knife to the scene and went into his flat in a premeditated attempt to kill him.”

Staples was also made the subject of a restraining order.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now