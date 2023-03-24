Five cannabis grows uncovered by police in Lincoln

The buildings are being made safe

We have found cannabis grows at a further five properties in Lincoln following warrants carried out over the past two days.

Officers acting on intelligence executed warrants at properties in Montague Street, Cross Street, and two properties in Thesiger Street yesterday (Thursday 23 March), and a further property in Claremont Street today.

Cannabis grows were found in each property, and they are being stripped and the buildings made safe.

Equipment which can be used for cultivating drugs was also found at an address in St Andrew’s Street following a warrant there.

Officers have remained in the local area today carrying out specialist searches, and other enquiries.

Four men, aged 21, 25, 33, and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

The 25-year-old and the 30-year-old have been released on police bail, and the other two remain in custody.

