Lincolnshire Co-op renews bid to demolish former store in Skellingthorpe Road move
Permission previously given in 2018
Lincolnshire Co-op is moving forward with plans to demolish its former premises on Skellingthorpe Road, along with other shops and homes, as it looks to redevelop the site.
The business was previously given permission at outline stage for the demolition and development of a two-three storey building in August 2018 when it also applied to take down the Monson Arms and build a new store further down the road.
A detailed application has not yet been submitted in the nearly five years since, however, the Co-op is now asking the City of Lincoln Council whether or not prior approval is required for the demolition of the units and apartment at 239, 239a, 239b and 241.
An application form to the council, submitted by Framework on behalf of the Lincolnshire Co-operative, confirmed: “The intention is to transfer the commercial centre across Skellingthorpe Road to the new site.
“The subject site, following demolition will be redeveloped for new residential accommodation.”
In their original application, the Co-op said the development would “respond to identified need, the enhanced offer, viability and vitality of a local centre (a valued community facility in its own right) to serve the community and the regeneration of a vacant site”
