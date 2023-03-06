Lincolnshire Co-op renews bid to demolish former store in Skellingthorpe Road move

We are appealing for witnesses following reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at stores in Blyton and Scotter, north of Gainsborough.

We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and people responsible, but we are considering that the offences, which took place at Blyton General Store in High Street, Blyton, and the Happy Shopper in Scotter, are linked.

We are now appealing for help from our community to find those responsible. If you were driving in either area at the time of the offences, we would ask that you check dashcam footage and see if it may have captured someone walking with a shopping bag.

There are a number of lines of investigation which will enable us to know if your footage will be of assistance. We would also be keen to see any CCTV or doorbell footage which might help our enquiries.

The first incident was reported to have taken place at around 6.50pm on Friday 3 March at Blyton General Store in High Street, Blyton, just outside of Gainsborough. We received a report that a man had made threats using a bladed weapon, and demanded money from the till. He is reported to have stolen several hundred pounds and was carrying a dark shopping bag.

He left in the direction of Blyton Village Hall car park.

The second incident was a report of an attempted robbery at the at the Happy Shopper in High Street, Scotter last night (Sunday 6 March).

It was reported that the suspect approached the till before making threats with a household tool and demanding money. He was reported to be carrying what looked like a plastic bag. His attempt was unsuccessful and he left the store.

It is believed to have taken place at around 8.15pm.

Nobody was hurt in either incident.

In both cases, officers were immediately dispatched to carry out local searches for the suspect along with initial enquiries.

If you can help, please call 101 and ask to speak to the duty Detective Sergeant at Lincoln. Please quote incident 411 of 3 March in relation to the Blyton incident, and incident number 373 of 5 March in relation to the Scotter incident.

