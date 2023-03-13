Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards: Nominations now open

Emergency service charity LIVES has been given the go-ahead for a new head office and training centre at the Lincolnshire Showground.

The three-acre site will include a centre of excellence for education and training in pre-hospital emergency medicine, alongside new employment opportunities and long-term investment to the county.

West Lindsey District Council officers officers granted approval on March 6.

The training centre will have the capacity to host real-life scenarios including road traffic collisions, while an immersive suite will simulate different weather, noise and lighting conditions.

Officers said: “The proposed development would be beneficial to the rural economy including the creation of employment opportunities and providing a compatible use to the Lincolnshire Showground.

“The development would not unacceptably visually harm the character and appearance of the site, the Lincolnshire Showground or the surrounding open countryside nor conflict with neighbouring uses including unacceptably harming the living conditions of the nearest neighbouring occupiers.”

Bosses said the building will be able to employ 48 extra full-time roles and provide an operational base for volunteer emergency responders and healthcare professionals.

When the application was first submitted, Nikki Cooke, CEO at LIVES, said. “Our vision proposes a centre that provides training to our amazing and dedicated volunteers, but also to anyone who is interested in learning lifesaving skills.

“From local school children who can learn basic CPR to Healthcare professionals across the country who wish to expand their skills in trauma care.”

Architect partners PolkeyCollins have produced a video walk through for the project which can be viewed here.

