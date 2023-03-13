Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards: Nominations now open
Recognising and honouring the top-performing schools, teachers and support staff
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, which aims to acknowledge the county’s schools and education settings.
The awards organised by Stonebow Media, the publisher of The Lincolnite serve as a way to honour the exceptional teachers and support staff members in the Greater Lincolnshire region.
A total of twelve categories are currently open for nominations, up until the deadline on Friday, May 26. The judging panel will convene on Wednesday, May 31 to shortlist our finalists and then select our category winners who will be announced at the glittering awards at The Engine Shed, Lincoln on Friday, July 14, 2023.
The 2023 award categories:
-
- Headteacher of the Year
- College Tutor / Lecturer of the Year
- Food Champion/s of the Year
- Community Involvement
- Nursery of the Year | Sponsored by Riverside Training Spalding
- Childminder of the Year
- Primary School Teacher of the Year
- Secondary School Teacher of the Year
- Secondary Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Primary Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Environmental Champion/s of the Year | Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- SEND School
So if you believe that a deserving school, teacher, or support staff member should be recognised, don’t hesitate to nominate them today by visiting www.lincseducationawards.co.uk