Driver who denies causing death of Lincolnshire student in court

The trial is expected to last five days

A motorist who denies causing the death of Hope Starsmore by dangerous driving has today (Mon) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Rebecca Porter, 34, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, is due to go on trial in April and this morning appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Miss Porter spoke only to confirm her name and was represented by defence barrister Leanne Summers.

Hope, who had moved to Skegness from Corby in Northamptonshire, was making only her second trip to Nottingham Trent University when her Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus.

She died in hospital eight days after the crash in October 2020.

Hope’s brother, Hayden, and her partner Ady Spencer, were also badly hurt in the crash which occurred on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh.

Hope had just started a course in medical science at Nottingham Trent University and wanted to become a paramedic.

Due to coronavirus, she had decided to live at home in Skegness and study.

She also opted to commute to Nottingham once a week and the collision occurred on only her second trip.

She was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary after the crash and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Miss Porter was granted unconditional bail by Judge Simon Hirst and is due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 17 April.

The trial is expected to last five days.