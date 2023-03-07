Man arrested after ‘knife point’ shop robbery in Skegness

He left the store after demanding cash

A man has been arrested following an alleged knife point robbery at the Spar shop in Drummond Road, Skegness.

Officers attended the store following a report to us at 10.55pm yesterday (Monday 6 March) in which a man is believed to have entered the shop, made threats with a knife and demanded cash.

The cashier handed over a sum of money and the man left the store.

Officers carried out a search of the area, and within a short space of time arrested a 27-year-old local man on suspicion of robbery. He will be questioned in due course.

We will release an update when one is available.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 450 of 6 March.

