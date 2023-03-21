Man found dead found in Cleethorpes guest house
The death is not being treated as suspicious
The body of a man was found at a guest house yesterday afternoon (Monday) in Cleethorpes.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, Humberside Police said.
Officers attended The Priory Guest House on Isaac’s Hill at around 3.30pm on Monday, March 20.
They had received reports of a concern for safety of a man, who was found dead.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Upon arrival, sadly a body of a man was discovered.
“The circumstances of the man’s death are not being treated as suspicious.
“The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.