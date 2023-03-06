Met Office issues snow and ice warning for North Lincolnshire
You may need to scrape your car again in the morning!
People in North and North East Lincolnshire have been told to expect snow showers and widespread ice from midnight.
A Met Office yellow weather warning has been enforced between midnight tonight and 10am on Wednesday March 8, warning of snow and a risk of travel disruption.
The warning spans Scotland and the east coast down to Grimsby, Cleethorpes and the Donna Nook area.
Met Office forecasters said: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”
People were also warned of “a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”, and “a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”
The forecast for the rest of the county currently shows a mix of sun and wintry showers.