Met Office issues snow and ice warning for North Lincolnshire

There were over 90 tries scored by Lincolnshire clubs during a busy weekend of rugby action.

Dannielle Scarr crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln Ladies put in an impressive performance with a 53-12 home victory against Coventry Welsh.

Captain Jenna Bierton grabbed a brace of tries, while Lucy Ellis and Lynne Brooker-Brown each scored one.

Lincoln were also awarded a penalty try after hard work by Isha Lever.

Lynne Brooker-Brown slotted over four conversions and one penalty in what was a good performance on her comeback to the team.

Lara Warman and Dannielle Scarr were named as coach’s player and players’ player of the match respectively for Lincoln.

Lincoln’s men’s 1st XV scored some great tries and pushed leaders Hinckley all the way in a 36-22 home defeat, but ultimately the final 20 minutes proved decisive as the visitors secured the Counties 1 Midlands East (North) league title.

Matt Keeton grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln and Olly Stringer and Lucian Morosan each scored one.

The pick of the tries was scored by Stringer, who received the ball wide out on the wing and on the Hinckley 10 metre line, and showed great pace to beat four defenders.

Louie Cooke slotted over one conversion for Lincoln who can be proud of their efforts against champions Hinckley, with the Leicestershire side having lost just one league game all season.

George Hutton, Craig Griffiths, and Robbie Blunden all scored tries, and man-of-the-match Ryan Tinsley added one conversion, as Lincoln’s 3rd XV claimed a 17-12 victory against a gutsy Horncastle side.

Horncastle refused to give up and showed great determination, with their efforts being rewarded by two tries from Jake Taylor. Lewis Dean added one conversion and Jake Cooke was named as Horncastle’s man-of-the-match.

Lincoln’s Under-14s battled hard in a narrow 24-17 defeat against fellow Lincolnshire side Kesteven in the NLD Cup semi-final.

Kieron Fields grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln and Morgan Beese scored one, as well as kicking a conversion.

Kesteven’s tries were scored by Oscar H, Max H, Thom B, and Dan, while Alfie O and Mason added the conversions.

Ladies Rugby

Boston Ladies continued their unbeaten season with an impressive 33-12 victory over Sudbury in the quarter-final of the RFU Women’s Junior Cup on Sunday.

Boston’s back-of-the-match Hannah Booth grabbed a brace of tries and successfully kicked four conversions in an impressive 18-point haul.

Maisie Austin also crossed for two tries for Boston and Tiana Woollaston scored one, while Lycia Elston was named as the Lincolnshire side’s forward-of-the-match

Boston will travel to face Liverpool St Helens Women in the semi-final.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Sleaford Ladies hosted Kesteven on Friday night and were winning 14-0 when the game was abandoned after 15 minutes due to the flood lights breaking.

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), Stamford Women were awarded a home walkover against Gainsborough Ladies, who had no choice but to concede the match due to a rising number of injuries.

Men’s Rugby – Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe’s 1st XV hosted runaway league leaders Billingham and lost 17-3.

Scunthorpe edged a tight first half 3-0 thanks to a penalty from Tom Alldridge.

However, after Scunthorpe lost three players to the sin bin in the second half their opponents ran away with the game to secure a victory.

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – won a nail-biting encounter against their Billingham counterparts by a score of 29-28.

Josh Clarke grabbed a brace of tries for Scunthorpe, while Jack Rowbotham, Ethan Taylor and Karl Hull each scored one.

Taylor also added two crucial conversions, while Liam Brunt was named as Scunthorpe’s man-of-the-match.

Billingham were awarded a penalty late on and the chance to potentially win the match, but they chose to run it rather than kick and the match ended with no further points on the board.

Owen McNeill crossed for two tries as Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV battled hard in a 38-31 defeat at Scarborough.

Sam Everingham and Connor Price also scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Lee Copperwheat kicked four conversions and one penalty.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Spen Holvey scored two tries and kicked six conversions as Market Rasen & Louth recorded a comprehensive 52-14 home win against Birstall.

Captain George Grant, Marius Berger, Ben Fenwick, Alex Ruck, Tom Lewis, and Nick Harvey also scored tries for Rasen who bounced back to winning ways in style.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Harry Thornburn grabbed a brace of tries as Bourne won 25-19 away against second-placed Leicester Vipers.

Harry Cole and JJ Roberts also scored tries for Bourne, while captain Sam Evison kicked one conversion and a penalty. Joshua Lynch was named as Bourne’s man-of-the-match.

Stamford also picked up an impressive win as Gareth Ramsden scored two tries in a 31-12 home victory against Dunstablians.

Samuel Dumigan, Tom Wire and Harry Bentley also scored tries for Stamford, with the latter adding three conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Grimsby ran in 13 tries to claim an emphatic 85-7 home victory over East Retford.

Chris Moore, Lewis Dyson, and Mike Smith all crossed for a brace of tries for Grimsby, while Mike Vankampen, Jak Pickford, Evan Picking, Will Stowe, Baden Kerr, Harry Lightfoot and Jess Matthews each scored one.

Jess Matthews kicked four conversions, while Jamie Anderson added six in what was only this second game and he put in a strong performance at fly-half in the second half.

Boston kept their promotion hopes alive after coming from behind to secure a hard-fought 27-24 win at Kesteven.

Kesteven, who at one stage led 19-5, scored tries through Jack Palin, Tom Wood, James Goodrich and Will Walker. Walker also added two conversions.

Sean Bishop, Lewis Eldin, Ross Noble, and the away side’s man-of-the-match Jose Araujo all scored tries for Boston.

Wayne Harley kicked two conversions and one penalty which proved crucial for third-placed Boston who are challenging leaders Mansfield and second-placed Nottingham Casuals for promotion.

Boston’s 2nd XV were also in action and two tries from George Sharp guided them to a 48-12 victory against a Lincolnshire Police XV.

Jake Blanshard, Giles Favell, Ethan O’Callaghan and Lewis Morgan also crossed for tries for Boston, while Matt Coley scored from a 40 metre break.

Liam Asquith scored both tries and kicked one conversion for Lincolnshire Police.

Gainsborough were awarded a home walkover in their league match against Sileby Town.

The Lincolnshire side were able to arrange a friendly against Sheffield Oaks, which they won 38-0.

Harry Francis grabbed a brace of tries for Gainsborough, while Brad Beresford, Chris Mangan, Tom Turtle, and Ben Day each scored one.

Brad Beresford also successfully kicked three conversions and Robbie Goodyear added one.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding battled hard in a 33-21 home defeat against runaway league leaders Daventry.

Gav Sharman crossed for two tries for Spalding and Alan Charvicius scored one, while Conall Mason successfully kicked all three conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), North Hykeham snatched a 26-25 victory with a late try at Ollerton.

At one stage North Hykeham trailed 19-5 with their only points of the first half coming from Max Foster’s try.

Tries from Jamie Robson and Jon Watson put Hykeham to within six points of their opponents, until Jordan Jolley’s try and Foster’s conversion sealed a dramatic victory for the visitors.

Sleaford knew they faced a tough match when they hosted league leaders Meden Vale.

Aidan Smith scored Sleaford’s only try in a 24-5 defeat.

A rising number of injuries left Cleethorpes with no choice but to concede their match, so Newark’s 2nd XV were awarded a home walkover.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Alan Flanders scored his side’s only try as Stamford College Old Boys lost 26-10 at home against promotion-chasing Brackley.

Carl Brierley Lewis kicked a conversion and a penalty for Stamford, but the game had to be abandoned after 62 minutes due a suspected neck injury to one of the home side’s players which required an ambulance to be called.

James Mason and Ben Wall both scored tries as Deepings battled hard in a 34-14 defeat at South Leicester.

The remaining points for Deepings came via the boot of Chris Owen who successfully kicked two conversions.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, vice captain Joe Rhoades scored a try as Barton & District claimed a 17-10 home win over Beverley.

Nathan Humphreys crossed for two tries for the hosts and Morgan Williams kicked one conversion.

