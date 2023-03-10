Missing girl, 14, believed to be in Grimsby

Can you help us find missing teenager Rihanna?

Rihanna, 14, was reported to us as missing from South Killingholme yesterday (Thursday 9 March). It is believed she may be in the Grimsby area.

Rihanna is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with black, shoulder length hair with red highlights. She is believed to have been wearing a black shiny coat with a brown fur hood, a dark green jumper, black leggings and black trainers.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Rihanna but we would now ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts – or any information that may assist with our enquiries – to contact us on 101, quoting log 491 of 9 March.

