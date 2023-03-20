Biker, 20, dies in North Lincolnshire crash

Tributes have poured into a fundraiser for the family of a 20-year-old man who lost his life after crashing his motorbike in North Lincolnshire.

Liam Wong, 20, was driving his motorbike on Main Street, Horkstow, which is near South Ferriby in North Lincolnshire, when he collided with a wall on Tuesday, March 7.

The incident closed multiple roads in the area for several hours, and police tragically confirmed on Wednesday that the victim had sustained “fatal injuries”.

He has now been named locally as Liam Wong, and has been described as a “popular kid with a heart of gold” who will be “missed by so many”.

In honour of Liam’s life, a fundraiser has been set up to support his family members and contribute towards a proper send off the for popular 20-year-old.

The GoFundMe page (donate here) has surpassed a £500 goal already, and at the time of reporting the total stands at £890 in less than 24 hours.

