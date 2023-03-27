Motor giant to “continue their growth” in Lincolnshire with Boston showroom plans

It would add to a number of ongoing developments in the area

One of the world’s largest car manufacturers is hoping to “continue their growth” in Lincolnshire with plans for a new showroom in Boston.

Under the proposal sent to Boston Borough Council, WCO Properties Ltd are seeking approval for a new 1,101m2 unit which would be occupied by Kia.

The site would also include associated parking, servicing areas and landscaping.

Fronting towards Wallace Way and Coney Way, the “modern” and “sustainable” structure would add to a range of ongoing developments in Wyberton.

Over the last few years, a number of housing and leisure businesses have been established in the area, including a Starbucks drive-thru and a 56-room Travelodge hotel.

Permission has also recently been granted for a petrol filling station and kiosk to the east of the application site.

Submitted via the council’s planning portal, the plans read: “The proposals for a car showroom would provide a new, modern building measuring 1,101m2 (GIA) which would front towards Wallace Way and Coney Way.

“The unit would be occupied by Kia and would represent an important part of their portfolio and continue their growth and investment in Lincolnshire.

“The site lies within a wider area which is experiencing ongoing development compromising of a mix of commercial and residential uses and the proposals seek to complement the surrounding context, providing a modern, sustainable high quality car showroom with the building design taking cues from the surround commercial units.”

Initial blueprints for the unit feature a total of 32 car showroom spaces to the north and east of the unit, fronting towards Wallace Way and Coney Way respectively.

To the rear, an external valet bay and 19 additional service spaces will also be provided adjacent to the entrance of the workshop.

A further 158 spaces will also be situated to the south of the structure, with 36 spaces allocated within a compound area at the southern end of the site for customer parking.

