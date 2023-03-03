New Starbucks with drive-thru opens in Lincoln

Members of South Holland District Council have voted in favour of a 3% rise in council tax amid soaring inflation.

This would require residents in Band D properties to pay an extra £5.76 a year.

Councillors voted to approve the measure during a full council meeting on Thursday as they discussed the budget for 2023/24.

As a result, council tax for a Band A property has been set at £130.26, up £3.84 from 2022/23 levels.

The increase, which will bring in an extra £257,000, will reportedly help the council continue to deliver “good levels of service” amid the on-going cost of living crisis.

The vote also saw an increase in the Spalding special expenses to £25.47 for Band D properties, a 90p increase year-on-year.

Deputy Leader of the Cabinet Councillor Peter Ephraim Coupland presented the proposal as he warned of a potential recession setting in.

The Tory councillor went on to reference the Russian invasion of Ukraine, workforce shortages and soaring interest rates as he explained why he felt the increase was necessary.

He said: “Over the years, this council has managed its own finances by building up small reserves for a rainy day.

“That rainy day has now hit us, with a downpour of inflation of costs.

“This council prides itself on providing good levels of service and we will continue to do so despite the cost challenge that is now with us.”

Councillor Robert A Gibson, Leader of the South Holland Independents, was amongst those that welcomed the tax increase as he replied: “The fact of the matter is, we just don’t have enough money.”

Members of the council voted unanimously in favour of the overall budget with no one raising any questions or concerns.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.