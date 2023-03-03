New Starbucks with drive-thru opens in Lincoln
Open seven days a week
A new drive-thru Starbucks opened at the Moorland Centre off Tritton Road in Lincoln on Friday.
The new coffee shop, which is located close to The Elite Fish & Chip Company at the Moorland Centre, welcomed its first customers on March 3.
It will be open seven days a week.
The opening times are as follows:
- Monday to Friday – 6.30am until 9pm
- Saturday – 7.30am until 7.30pm
- Sunday – 8am until 6.30pm
Demolition works first began in preparation for the new Aldi supermarket and drive-thru Starbucks towards the end of 2021. Aldi opened on December 8, 2022.
