Lincoln’s Brayford job centre closing

Appointments will be moved elsewhere soon

The Jobcentre Plus located on Lincoln’s Brayford Wharf East will close next week.

A sign in the window says that it will close at 5pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

It states that all appointments with the work coach from March 9 onwards will be held at the Lincoln Jobcentre located on the first floor at City Hall on Beaumont Fee.

The Lincolnshire Echo previously moved out of the office space in February 2020 when the parent company of the regional publication, Reach PLC, pulled the plug on all its county offices.

The office space was later reopened in the autumn of 2021 as a Jobcentre Plus.

Jobcentre Plus is an employment service that is part of the Department for Work and Pensions in the UK, offering employment opportunity or financial allowance to assist with living costs.

