Opening date set for new Lincolnshire Co-op in Lincoln

A new £2 million Lincolnshire Co-op will open in Lincoln next week to replace another store which is closing.

The shop on Skellingthorpe Road in Lincoln will open its doors to the public for the first time at 6am on Thursday, March 16.

It will replace the Swanpool Food Store, which is located further down Skellinghtorpe Road, and will shut for the final time at 10pm on Wednesday, March 15.

The current team will move to the new branch, with four new jobs having been created.

The new outlet was built as part of a £2 million investment in the site formerly occupied by the Monson Arms pub.

Inside, the new store has approximately 50% more sales space so will offer a wider range of products and services.

The car park is also more accessible and substantially larger, with 30 spaces, and an electric car charging point.

There is also a defibrillator on the building, which has been funded through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

Store Manager Paula Jackson said: “We’re all excited to move to the new store and we know that lots of our regulars are looking forward to seeing inside.

“It’s twice the size of our current store so we’ll be able offer many more products and a better experience for our customers.”

Two additional commercial units and a pair of semi-detached houses have also been created.

The two commercial units next door to the store are under offer. The Lakeside Fish Bar – currently on the Swanpool Food Store site – is set to move into one of the units this spring.

Once the Swanpool site is unoccupied, Lincolnshire Co-op intends to demolish the buildings on the site with a view to develop a plan for housing. Lincolnshire Co-op said this process is in the early stages.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.