16 mins ago

Plans for RAF Scampton to house up to 1500 asylum seekers

‘The timing couldn’t be worse’, council says
RAF Scampton | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

The government are considering using the former RAF Scampton base to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers, confirms West Lindsey District Council.

Earlier this week, The Times reported that the Home Office was looking to buy an unnamed RAF base in Lincolnshire to house a number of detained migrants.

The council have since revealed that the former RAF base in Scampton is one of an unspecified number being considered.

Leader Owen Bierley said the “timing couldn’t be worse” as they announced their plans to acquire the site on Monday in a bid to bring in £300 million investment.

He told The Lincolnite: “We made the announcement that we had appointed a developer to redevelop the former RAF base on Monday and it’s a really significant investment for the East Midlands as a whole.

“Any suggestion that the site might be used, albeit on short or medium term, to house asylum seekers would immediately jeopardise those plans.”

Under the “landmark deal”, the site will continue to act as an operational airfield and will benefit from site-wide regeneration.

Councillor Bierley continued by saying he felt the base would be “unsuitable” to house migrants.

He added: “Clearly, as a former RAF base, it has very limited facilities there. It is also in an isolated location so you would need other transportation to get around.”

It’s reported that the Home Office is looking to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at this base, although the Council Leader believes this is just a speculative figure and is subject to assessment.

There is still no word on how many locations are being considered or when a final decision is to be made as he concluded: “Uncertainty is unhelpful for everyone, but that is the position we are in right now.”

28 mins ago

Cllr Martin Christopher & MP Karl McCartney | Photos: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
By Local Democracy Reporter

A Lincoln councillor has called on MP Karl McCartney to put an end to the “dangerous” and “illegal” behaviour stemming from the local car meet community.

In an open letter to the MP, Abbey Ward representative Martin Christopher raised concerns about how little had been done to help prevent this kind of behaviour.

A number of incidents at the city’s Carlton Centre last year led to police issuing a dispersal order forcing anti-social youths to move on from the area.

In January, barriers were put in place at the retail park to curb boy racers and stop car meets in the parking spaces near people’s homes.

However, while car enthusiasts no longer meet anywhere near as often, loud engine noises still plague the area.

Barriers were installed at the Carlton Centre to reduce noise to residents at night | Photo: Submitted

Councillor Christopher wrote: “In response to the very real concerns raised here by Mr Sawyer, I am also writing to you to express my own deep concerns about the ongoing dangerous, illegal and antisocial behaviour in the Lincolnshire car meet community along with he lack of options for Lincolnshire Police and other public officials to address this issue.

“As you may already know, many residents in our community in Lincoln are suffering from constant noise and pollution caused by reckless driving, racing and antisocial behaviour.

“This has been an ongoing issue for decades, and despite the efforts of concerned residents, local councillors, businesses and the Community Policing Team, it seems the core response is only to move them on and not to prevent it happening.”

He went on to reference how the cuts to police funding have impacted the matter as a number of PSCOs have been taken off the streets.

He added: “If these officials are not doing their job effectively, or limited by budgetary pressures, I am looking to you, as our MP, to voice the community’s concerns and demand action.

“What more can be done to tackle antisocial behaviour at car meets in public spaces? Some ideas include identifying specific venues, tougher penalties for illegal modifications and more result-based funding for police to use existing powers with greater zeal.

“This county has some of the worst public transportation links in the UK, making a car vital for young drivers, some of which may be impressionable and take more risks than experienced drivers.

“Education and tough action combined would work well here and should be able to sustain some of the cost through fines and perhaps funding opportunities.”

Councillor Martin Christopher is regularly forced to clean Greetwell Hollow | Photo: LDRS

In response, Mr McCartney said: “I am sorry to read your email and be reminded of the ongoing issues at the Carlton Centre.

“You will appreciate that I monitor the local news outlets and was aware of the recent developments regarding the barrier – I am sorry that this has not resolved the matter.”

He continued: “In 2021, the Department for Transport published the results of research into enforcement against excessive noise pollution from vehicles using acoustic cameras.

“This research has shown that the technology has the potential to identify excessively noisy vehicles, but that there are still difficulties in accurately measuring noise from individual vehicles in busier traffic conditions.

“Further research is being commissioned to address these challenges, which will include further roadside trials of selected technology.

“I hope this provides some reassurance to you that the Government takes the issue and impact of vehicle noise of health and wellbeing and the natural environment seriously.

“Regarding your specific complaint at the Carlton Centre, I would be happy to meet you onsite if you wish?

“We can then agree a course of action, which I suspect in the very first instance will involve me making contact with Lincolnshire Police.”

Due to other commitments, Councillor Christopher revealed that he was unable to make the meeting but will be sending members of team in his place.

1 hour ago

Junior doctors on the picket line outside Lincoln County Hospital on February 10, 2016. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A junior doctor says she doesn’t believe “any doctor is worth 25% less than they were 10 years ago” as she prepares to take part in a strike demonstration over pay outside Lincoln County Hospital.

Becky Bates, 28, has been working at Lincoln County Hospital since August 2022 and will be on the picket line with colleagues on Monday, March 13. At 11am on Monday, following the picket outside Entrance H on Greetwell Road, organisers aim to gather supporters for a solidarity demonstration.

The three-day junior doctors strike will last up to and including Wednesday, March 15. On each day there will be two picket times – 7.30am-11am and 7.30pm.9.30pm to cover for shift changeover times.

Junior doctor Becky Bates posting her ballot.

Becky told The Lincolnite she is paid £14.09 per hour as a first year doctor. She is also having to pay back £400 a month on a private loan she got to cover her medical school fees, and a further £200 to her student debt.

In addition, she said she has multiple overdrafts and credit cards from medical school with huge cost.

Becky said: “Our pay has been cut by more than 25% over 10 years. I appreciate I only started working here last year, but being a second degree student I couldn’t access loan funding and had to borrow money.

“That financial planning is out the window now in terms of what I am now paying back to do a job I think is really important.

“I don’t think any doctor is worth 25% less than the were 10 years ago The service is under more pressure is more complex and there is only so long you can keep doing this.”

She added that many others also find “student finance does not cover the cost of studying, even working when they can alongside the full-time degree”.

She said she has seen entire friendship groups from other years looking into moving abroad instead, but she “fundamentally believes in the NHS and want our doctors to stay and make it the service it should be”.

This is the first time Becky has been on strike and she said there will be up to six staff on the picket at one time as they don’t want it to be “overwhelming for people”.

Details of the junior doctors strike at Lincoln County Hospital.

Becky added: “It’s the public who are being let down. We are seeing a recruitment and retention crisis.

“The point of a picket is to both engage with the public about what is happening and we are aiming for a restoration over pay to 2008 levels. It is also to have a conversation with colleagues going into work to encourage them to join the action in a non confrontational way.

“This is why we will be at the picket particularly around shift changeover times. We want to reassure the public that patient safety won’t be compromised because we will be covered by our Associate Specialist and Consultant colleagues.”

The Lincolnite contacted United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, but it did not issue a statement.

