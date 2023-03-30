Police shut down Grantham property accused of prostitution and drug dealing
Occupants have been removed for three months
A three month closure order was granted by Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 29 March).
Police have attended 45A Cambridge Street and enforced the order, which gives Officers the power to shut down the residence and remove any occupants.
Neighbourhood Police Sergeant Lee Mayfield said: “This action follows allegations of prostitution and drug dealing and incidents of violence related to the address.
“The local community have endured this activity over the last months which has been deeply frustrating for them and, in some cases, taken its toll on their mental health and wellbeing.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their street, and we will take action to ensure that.”
