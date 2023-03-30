Police shut down Grantham property accused of prostitution and drug dealing

The Gainsborough MP’s suggestion that RAF Woodhall Spa could be used to house asylum seekers has been met with resistance from the council leader.

Sir Edward Leigh was speaking to Look North about the controversial decision on Wednesday to house up to 2000 asylum seekers on the runway at RAF Scampton.

“Why go to Scampton of all places? The government must own tens of thousands of acres of hardstanding, disused facilities all over the country,” he said.

“Why march into a place where we’ve got the biggest regeneration project that Lincolnshire has ever known,” he said, referring to West Lindsey District Councils plans for £300million of investment which has been scuppered by the news.

Asked where he would like to see them placed, he said: “We have actually suggested other sites in Lincolnshire, for instance Woodhall Spa where the council were going to put up a huge mortuary [during the Covid pandemic], or Kirton Lindsey – there’s huge barracks up there.

“Surely there must be barracks around the country, not necessarily northern Lincolnshire.

ELDC leader Councillor Craig Leyland took to Twitter to say he would “oppose any such plans”.

“Sir Edward Leigh’s comment on Look North tonight suggesting the old RAF Woodhall site is considered for housing asylum seekers/illegal immigrants is beyond unhelpful.

“East Lindsey is already accommodating migrants and the site at Woodhall is as not comparable to RAF Scampton,” he said.

“There are no accommodation blocks and the hard-stand area is limited. Sir Edward is concerned for his constituents but so am I as local ward councillors and leader of ELDC. I have already contacted my MP, Victoria Atkins, to express my concerns at his comments.”

Elsewhere in East Lindsey, the council is currently looking to take enforcement action against several hotels which have been housing migrants for the past few months. The council believes the hotels changed their use without permission.

