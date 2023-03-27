5 hours ago

Rugby Report: Wins for Lincoln, Boston, Spalding, Bourne and Kesteven

Horncastle, Stamford Vets, and Scunthorpe’s thirds also won
A round-up of the weekend's local rugby action.

Lincoln made a winning start to their Lincolnshire Cup campaign, while Boston, Spalding, Bourne, and Kesteven Ladies were victorious in their league matches at the weekend.

A late try from Lincoln’s new captain Matt Keeton saw them progress through to the Lincolnshire Cup North Final with a narrow 22-18 victory away against a gutsy Grimsby side.

Cynyr Jones and Jack Randell each scored one for Lincoln’s 1st XV who were also awarded a penalty try, while captain Keeton put in a brilliant shift for the visitors.

Jack Randell was among the try scorers for Lincoln. | Photo: Jo Moore

Lincoln’s Ollie Keen making a tackle. | Photo: Jo Moore

Evan Picking scoring a try for Grimsby against Lincoln. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Ash Rendall-Tyrrell and Evan Picking both scored tries for Grimsby and Jess Matthews kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Captain Chris Moore, Will Stowe, Picking, Matthews and Rendall-Tyrrell were among the strongest performers for the hosts.

Grimsby captain Chris Moore in action against Lincoln. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Lincoln’s Alex Robertson and John Feeney getting ready to tackle Grimsby’s Luke Chaplin. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Flanker John Feeney in action for Lincoln. | Photo: Jo Moore

Lincoln’s 1st XV are not back in action until their NLD Cup match against local rivals Market Rasen & Louth on April 29.

The next match for Grimsby’s 1st XV is at home against Gainsborough in the NLD Plate on April 22.

Ash Rendall-Tyrrell breaking clear to score for Grimsby. | Photo: Michael Stringer

A strong Lincoln defence stopping Grimsby. | Photo: Jo Moore

Lincoln Ladies are still battling with multiple injuries and were left with no choice but to concede their match at Bridgnorth Women, so their opponents were given a home walkover.

Try scorer Ben Thornburn in action for Bourne. | Photo: Alan Hancock

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Bourne finished their league campaign in fourth place after a narrow 27-22 win in their derby clash at Oakham.

Ben Thornburn, Harry Thornburn, and JJ Roberts scored the tries for Bourne.

Bourne’s Adam McHugh on the charge. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Bourne’s Sam Thornburn offloading the ball. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Bourne captain Sam Evison in action against derby rivals Oakham. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Captain Sam Evison successfully slotted over three conversions and two penalties.

Josh Lynch in action for Bourne against Oakham. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Gav Sharman scored a hat-trick of tries to help secure promotion for Spalding. | Photo: Adrian Smith

Spalding secured promotion by leapfrogging Stewarts & Lloyds to take second place by points difference in Counties 2 Midlands East (South).

The Lincolnshire side travelled to face Huntingdon & District in their final league game of the season which they won 52-24.

Jack Patrick on the run for Spalding. | Photo: Adrian Smith

Spalding’s Gav Sharman touching the ball down for a try. | Photo: Adrian Smith

Spalding’s Taylor Crowson making a tackle. | Photo: Adrian Smith

Gav Sharman scored a hat-trick of tries for Spalding, while Will Shields, Sam Cooke, Jack Patrick, George Douglas, and Miguel Da Silva each scored one.

Spalding’s remaining points came via the boot of Conall Mason who successfully kicked six conversions.

Spalding’s George Douglas crossing for a try. | Photo: Adrian Smith

Champions Boston ended the league season in style with a 124-5 home win. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), there was a huge 124-5 win for Boston’s 1st XV who ended the season as champions after a 124-5 home victory against Sileby Town.

Sean Bishop crossed for five tries and Jaz Cowern scored four in what was a dominant performance by the Lincolnshire club coached by Ash Coates, Niall Thomson, and Michael Baldwin.

Boston’s Sean Bishop scored five tries. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston’s Lewis Eldin shrugging off the defence. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Charlie Willis was named as the man-of-the-match for Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Man-of-the-match Charlie Willis, James Bray, Sam Hughes, Ollie Lawman crossed for a brace of tries apiece.

Boston captain Ross Noble, Deano Deane, and Jose Araujo each scored one try.

Boston captain Ross Noble in action against Sileby Town. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Jaz Cowern scored four tries in the match for Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Wayne Harley and Bray who successfully kicked five and seven conversions respectively.

Boston’s 2nd XV captain Jake Blanshard in action against Spalding. | Photo: Sarah Whelan

Boston’s 2nd XV were also victorious as they beat Spalding’s second team 43-5.

John Hummel crossed for a brace of tries and Tom Balderstone, Jack Bell, Albie Oversby, Ryan Cuthbertson, and George Sharp each scored one.

Will Stevenson in action for Spalding against Boston. | Photo: Sarah Whelan

Matt Bray successfully kicked four conversions for Boston and Ethan O’Callaghan was named as the home side’s man-of-the-match.

Spalding showed great determination and their only try of the match was scored by Jacob Gedney.

Alex Whelan carrying the ball forward for Spalding. | Photo: Sarah Whelan

Boston Ladies surrounded by their travelling support. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

Boston Ladies showed great heart in what proved to be a really tough National Junior Cup Semi-Final away against Liverpool St Helens.

Although the result ended 62-5 in favour of the hosts the Lincolnshire side battled hard throughout and never gave up.

Boston’s only try of the match was scored by Jen Frances.

The result ended an impressive 19 game unbeaten run in all competitions for Boston, who remain top of their league.

Boston captain Charlotte Daubney said she was proud of her team and how far they got in the competition, but that they unfortunately just lost to a better team.

Young prop Charley Wilkinson made his first team debut for Scunthorpe against Sandal. | Photo: Tony Wilkinson

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe finished their league campaign in 10th position after a battling 57-19 defeat at Sandal.

Jack Brunt crossed for a brace of tries and Tom Alldridge added one conversion. Scunthorpe were also awarded a penalty try.

The match also saw Charley Wilkinson, who has been at the club since the age of six, make his first team debut. The youngster came off the bench to play 15 minutes at prop.

Scott Kelly scoring a try for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

In the Eastern Merit Table, Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV remain at the top of the league after a 34-7 home win against Goole.

Carl Duffin, Connor Price, Scott Kelly, Jamie Wray, Sergio Abreu, Neil Wainer all scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Lee ‘Magic’ Cooperwheat kicked two conversions.

Carl Duffin was among the try scorers for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Lee ‘Magic’ Copperwheat in action for Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV against Goole. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s Lee Copperwheat slotting over a conversion. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Jorja Lyons, Ewa Jasek, and Jodie Britcliffe all won post-match awards for Scunthorpe.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Women put in a “really brilliant team effort” according to their captain Becky Clark in what was a difficult 27-12 home defeat against Hull Ionian Women.

Jorja Lyons and Ewa Jasek both scored tries for Scunthorpe and Cassie Milestone added one conversion.

New player Holly Connolly impressed when she came on for her first game for Scunthorpe at prop.

Kesteven Ladies after their win at Sleaford. | Photo: Mandy Wilcox

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, there was an all-Lincolnshire clash in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) as Kesteven Ladies won 22-14 away against Sleaford Ladies.

Hermione Farmer grabbed a brace of tries for Kesteven, while Megan Jones and young player Beaumont each scored one.

Megan Jones was among the try scorers for Kesteven Ladies. | Photo: Mandy Wilcox

Sleaford Ladies vice captain Charlotte Hancock on the run as Kesteven’s Hermione Farmer gets ready to tackle. | Photo: Becca Grice

Captain Jade Sheardown and Jemima Wilcox in action for Kesteven Ladies against Sleaford. | Photo: Mandy Wilcox

Amy Brumhead also kicked one conversion for a determined Kesteven side.

All of Sleaford’s points came from Aimee Jepson who scored two tries and successfully converted both.

Sleaford Ladies captain Megan Jones taking the ball at the back of a scrum. | Photo: Becca Grice

Aimee Jepson at the beginning of her run for her second try. | Photo: Becca Grice

Horncastle and a Lincolnshire Police XV pose for a team photo after the match. | Photo: Nigel Jackson

Horncastle captain Mike Hoyes put in a man-of-the-match performance as his side beat a Lincolnshire Police XV 50-5.

Sheridan Judge and Jack Cooke both grabbed a brace of tries for Horncastle, while Adam Wood, Phil Wingham, Liam Todd, and Hoyes each scored one.

Horncastle captain Mike Hoyes crossing for a try. | Photo: Danny Wells

Horncastle’s Phil Wingham breaking through for his try. | Photo: Danny Wells

Horncastle’s remaining points came via the boot of Phil Raper who kicked five conversions.

Lincolnshire Police’s only try of the match was scored by Jason Hazard.

Jack Cooke breaking down the wing to score one of his tries for Horncastle. | Photo: Danny Wells

Action from the match between Stamford Vets and Deeping Dinosaurs. | Photo: Sean Enright

Stamford Vets recorded a 35-14 win against Deeping Dinosaurs.

Matt Tapley and Luke Whitby both scored tries for Deepings with Richard Preece adding two conversions.

