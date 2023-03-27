Rugby Report: Wins for Lincoln, Boston, Spalding, Bourne and Kesteven

Lincoln made a winning start to their Lincolnshire Cup campaign, while Boston, Spalding, Bourne, and Kesteven Ladies were victorious in their league matches at the weekend.

A late try from Lincoln’s new captain Matt Keeton saw them progress through to the Lincolnshire Cup North Final with a narrow 22-18 victory away against a gutsy Grimsby side.

Cynyr Jones and Jack Randell each scored one for Lincoln’s 1st XV who were also awarded a penalty try, while captain Keeton put in a brilliant shift for the visitors.

Ash Rendall-Tyrrell and Evan Picking both scored tries for Grimsby and Jess Matthews kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Captain Chris Moore, Will Stowe, Picking, Matthews and Rendall-Tyrrell were among the strongest performers for the hosts.

Lincoln’s 1st XV are not back in action until their NLD Cup match against local rivals Market Rasen & Louth on April 29.

The next match for Grimsby’s 1st XV is at home against Gainsborough in the NLD Plate on April 22.

Lincoln Ladies are still battling with multiple injuries and were left with no choice but to concede their match at Bridgnorth Women, so their opponents were given a home walkover.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Bourne finished their league campaign in fourth place after a narrow 27-22 win in their derby clash at Oakham.

Ben Thornburn, Harry Thornburn, and JJ Roberts scored the tries for Bourne.

Captain Sam Evison successfully slotted over three conversions and two penalties.

Spalding secured promotion by leapfrogging Stewarts & Lloyds to take second place by points difference in Counties 2 Midlands East (South).

The Lincolnshire side travelled to face Huntingdon & District in their final league game of the season which they won 52-24.

Gav Sharman scored a hat-trick of tries for Spalding, while Will Shields, Sam Cooke, Jack Patrick, George Douglas, and Miguel Da Silva each scored one.

Spalding’s remaining points came via the boot of Conall Mason who successfully kicked six conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), there was a huge 124-5 win for Boston’s 1st XV who ended the season as champions after a 124-5 home victory against Sileby Town.

Sean Bishop crossed for five tries and Jaz Cowern scored four in what was a dominant performance by the Lincolnshire club coached by Ash Coates, Niall Thomson, and Michael Baldwin.

Man-of-the-match Charlie Willis, James Bray, Sam Hughes, Ollie Lawman crossed for a brace of tries apiece.

Boston captain Ross Noble, Deano Deane, and Jose Araujo each scored one try.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Wayne Harley and Bray who successfully kicked five and seven conversions respectively.

Boston’s 2nd XV were also victorious as they beat Spalding’s second team 43-5.

John Hummel crossed for a brace of tries and Tom Balderstone, Jack Bell, Albie Oversby, Ryan Cuthbertson, and George Sharp each scored one.

Matt Bray successfully kicked four conversions for Boston and Ethan O’Callaghan was named as the home side’s man-of-the-match.

Spalding showed great determination and their only try of the match was scored by Jacob Gedney.

Boston Ladies showed great heart in what proved to be a really tough National Junior Cup Semi-Final away against Liverpool St Helens.

Although the result ended 62-5 in favour of the hosts the Lincolnshire side battled hard throughout and never gave up.

Boston’s only try of the match was scored by Jen Frances.

The result ended an impressive 19 game unbeaten run in all competitions for Boston, who remain top of their league.

Boston captain Charlotte Daubney said she was proud of her team and how far they got in the competition, but that they unfortunately just lost to a better team.

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe finished their league campaign in 10th position after a battling 57-19 defeat at Sandal.

Jack Brunt crossed for a brace of tries and Tom Alldridge added one conversion. Scunthorpe were also awarded a penalty try.

The match also saw Charley Wilkinson, who has been at the club since the age of six, make his first team debut. The youngster came off the bench to play 15 minutes at prop.

In the Eastern Merit Table, Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV remain at the top of the league after a 34-7 home win against Goole.

Carl Duffin, Connor Price, Scott Kelly, Jamie Wray, Sergio Abreu, Neil Wainer all scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Lee ‘Magic’ Cooperwheat kicked two conversions.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Women put in a “really brilliant team effort” according to their captain Becky Clark in what was a difficult 27-12 home defeat against Hull Ionian Women.

Jorja Lyons and Ewa Jasek both scored tries for Scunthorpe and Cassie Milestone added one conversion.

New player Holly Connolly impressed when she came on for her first game for Scunthorpe at prop.

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, there was an all-Lincolnshire clash in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) as Kesteven Ladies won 22-14 away against Sleaford Ladies.

Hermione Farmer grabbed a brace of tries for Kesteven, while Megan Jones and young player Beaumont each scored one.

Amy Brumhead also kicked one conversion for a determined Kesteven side.

All of Sleaford’s points came from Aimee Jepson who scored two tries and successfully converted both.

Horncastle captain Mike Hoyes put in a man-of-the-match performance as his side beat a Lincolnshire Police XV 50-5.

Sheridan Judge and Jack Cooke both grabbed a brace of tries for Horncastle, while Adam Wood, Phil Wingham, Liam Todd, and Hoyes each scored one.

Horncastle’s remaining points came via the boot of Phil Raper who kicked five conversions.

Lincolnshire Police’s only try of the match was scored by Jason Hazard.

Stamford Vets recorded a 35-14 win against Deeping Dinosaurs.

Matt Tapley and Luke Whitby both scored tries for Deepings with Richard Preece adding two conversions.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now