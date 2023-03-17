Scunthorpe to Reclaim the Night in march for women’s safety

A 61-year-old dad was likely ‘distracted’ just before a deadly crash, an inquest concluded.

James Pryor, 61, from Sheffield, suffered fatal chest and arm injuries during a crash near Glentham.

He was riding a black Yamaha motorbike while travelling on the A631 on the afternoon of July 10, 2022.

An inquest for the retired transport driver was held at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln on Thursday.

It was confirmed that the medical cause of death was chest and arm injuries.

The inquest heard that Mr Pryor was riding his motorcycle along the A631 and was proceeding behind a Hyundai car. He was not aware that the Hyundai car was intending to turn right into Cross Lane.

The Record of Inquest states that evidence suggests that Mr Pryor was not expecting nor prepared for the movement of the Hyundai car as it commenced its turn, and he reacted to what happened in front of him.

The report added that his actions were “emergency in nature resulting in a collision” and that “it is likely that Mr Pryor was distracted and that this played a role in the collision.”

In a statement, his family previously paid tribute to him saying: “Jim, as he liked to be called, had a kind heart. He was dedicated to his wife and family, he was a family man, he was the life and soul of the family and knew how to have a good time.

“He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and soon to become a grandfather to his first granddaughter. Jim lived for his family.

“Alongside his family, Jim was extremely popular with many friends that he surrounded himself around. He had a passion for his motorbikes and fishing, which he did with his loving wife Julie.

“Jim was popular with all he met. He was extremely pleasant to be around, being able to make anyone smile and laugh.

“Jim will be sorely missed by all of us.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.