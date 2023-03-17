Scunthorpe to Reclaim the Night in march for women’s safety
Following a successful Violence Against Women and Girls Conference in the town
A town centre march to end male violence against women is taking place in Scunthorpe on Thursday 23 March 2023.
Organised by North Lincolnshire Council and North Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership, the Reclaim The Night walk is part of a multi-agency campaign to end violence against women and girls.
It comes after the region’s first Violence Against Women and Girls Conference at The Baths Hall on this week, which welcomed more than 600 delegates.
Every walker will get a free snapband, whistle and glow sticks, and people are encouraged to bring torches and banners to make their presence felt as they walk around the town centre.
Anyone wanting to take part in the Reclaim The Night march is asked to assemble at the Central Park car park off Kingsway, Scunthorpe from 6pm on Thursday 23 March 2023.
The three-mile guided walk around Scunthorpe town centre begins at 6.30pm and will take around an hour.
Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, contact [email protected].
