Seven teens arrested after BB pistols seized in Skegness

Seven teens were arrested and BB pistols were recovered when armed officers attended an incident in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Roman Bank at 1.37pm on Friday, March 3 to a report of an altercation involving a group.

One of the group was seen with what was reported to be a handgun and armed officers were deployed to the area.

Seven teens, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested before being released on police bail pending investigation.

