Appeal after serious collision on the A16 near Cowbit
Man in his 20s suffered serious injuries
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.
Officers received reports of a single-vehicle collision on the A16 north of Cowbit just after 11.20pm on Sunday 5 March.
The male driver of a grey Audi RS3 sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.
The road was closed just after 11.30pm and was re-opened at around 7.45am today.
If you witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage available, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]