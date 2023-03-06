Appeal after serious collision on the A16 near Cowbit

A fundraiser set up after the death of footballer Michael Palmer has raised five times the original goal.

The 23-year-old sadly collapsed last weekend while playing for Crowland FC, and died a short time later.

The tributes flooded in for the popular Manchester United fan, who was described as “a friend, coach and mentor to many”.

His father Mike set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for defibrillators at grassroots football clubs.

He initially hoped to raise £2000, but the campaign has far exceeded this goal, and currently stands at nearly £10,500.

Purchasing the new defibrillators will begin soon.

In an update on Monday, he wrote: “What a start to the week, I had the privilege of spending time at Crowland FC on Saturday with the players and coaching staff as well as those from the opposition.

“To see the fund continue growing and with such generosity is giving me, and all who loved Michael so much strength to move forward. Clubs have already started reaching out and we are now gearing up to get started with the training and purchasing.”

The original JustGiving page says: “Michael was a man of fervour and commitment, but with humility and confidence in equal measure, and a friend, coach and mentor to many.

“So many people did so much to help, but Crowland FC had to collect a shared device that was under lock and key.”

A statement issued by the club last week said: “We are sad to say Michael will leave a massive hole in our hearts. He was a genuine lovely lad who never gave us a moment’s trouble.

“He was liked by everyone and will never be forgotten. Nothing was ever too much trouble and he always had a big smile on his face.”

Donate to the fundraiser by visiting the JustGiving link here.

His family said: “Michael, or MP99 as he often referred to himself, loved his friends, his family, and his colleagues – and it is clear from the all the messages since – that Michael is loved equally in abundance by all of them.

“With a great sense of humour, Michael, would always find a joke in a situation – and I am sure if he were here with us today – he would have found one and we would have laughed.

“With a strong sense of duty, Michael wanted the best for those around him, and nothing was too much to ask. He was the very embodiment of valuing people and relationships above everything else.

