Six parked cars damaged in Lincoln
Reportedly damaged by a man walking with a group of friends
We would like to speak to the man in the image in connection with criminal damage in Lincoln.
Six cars parked along Eastgate were reportedly damaged by a man walking with a group of friends at around 3am on Sunday 12 March.
If you know who the man in the picture is or have any information that can help with our inquiries, please contact PC Chloe Chapman via email [email protected] or call 07880471942 quoting incident 86 of 12 March.
