Six parked cars damaged in Lincoln

A man who had a phone which contained multiple messages arranging drug deals for cocaine and cannabis has today (Monday 13 March) been sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that Marcus Weeks, 32, of Stainton Gardens, Lincoln, was initially arrested following a report of an altercation taking place at an address in Coulson Road, Lincoln on 12 December 2022. On arrival, officers found several people involved in a disagreement, and Weeks was removed from the property.

Following a repeated call to the same location several hours later, further enquiries led to a search of his home address where officers found phones, toy guns and a bank card which did not belong to him. He was arrested that day.

During the course of the investigation, an iPhone belonging to Weeks was found to contain messages from people requesting drugs, along with the arrangements being made to supply cocaine and cannabis. These deals took place between May 2022 and the end of July 2022. An estimated £6K to £7k of cash found bundled in elastic bands was also seized.

Weeks was charged on 22 December 2022 with supplying Class A drugs (cocaine), supplying Class A drugs (MDMA), supplying Class B (cannabis), and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The operation was led by Lincolnshire Police with the support of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), and included cyber experts, detectives, forensics, and drugs experts.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, said: “Our investigation found clear evidence that this was an individual intent of supplying illegal drugs to people in Lincolnshire. Our specialist search teams found bundles of cash – nobody with a legitimate reason to have thousands of pounds of cash in their property would keep it rolled up and wrapped in elastic bands.

“The further our investigation went, the clearer the evidence against Weeks became and we were able to bring charges for his criminal activity. Today’s result sends a clear message that we will not tolerate drug dealing in our county, and this is an issue we will continue to tackle.”

Weeks entered guilty pleas to all the offences on 27 February this year, and was sentenced at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court today.

He has been given a four year and three month sentence (51 months) for the charge of supplying Class A drugs (cocaine). He was also sentenced to a further 33 months for supplying Class A drugs (MDMA), 12 months for supplying Class B (cannabis), and 12 months for the possession with intent to supply cannabis, all of which will run concurrently.

