Beloved Boston chippy to convert upstairs into flats as business slows

The pandemic has taken its toll

A much-loved chip shop in Boston is planning to turn its upstairs into flats as business has been flagging since the pandemic.

Since it was first founded in 1903, Tates Restaurant on New Street has been a favourite amongst visitors to the town centre, but business has apparently slowed since the country went into lockdown.

Other cafe and bakery chains are also blamed for the decline.

As a result, the owners, who have specialised in serving traditional fish and chips for more than 100 years, have submitted a planning application with Boston Borough Council to convert the first floor of the restaurant into two one-bedroom flats.

Documents indicate that there is enough room for a bedroom, bathroom, storage and lounge/dining area/kitchen in each residence.

The application, which can be found in the council’s planning portal, reads: “Tates Restaurant is a well-established business providing a restaurant facility on the ground and first floor.

“In recent years, the popularity of the restaurant has declined due to competition since the arrival modern cafe and bakery chains such as Costa, Greggs, etc.

“The arrival of coffee shop and bakery franchises has resulted in a general decline in the requirement for dining space.

“In economic terms, underused and inefficient use of floor area in a town centre such as this is not maximising on the potential of the building.”

The scale of the building won’t change under the proposed development as it will be confined within the existing building.

However, timber partitions will be constructed to separate the rooms accordingly.

The plans, which are yet to be approved by the council, were subject to analysis from a historic conservation advisor as the building is situated within the Boston Town Centre conservation area.

As part of the development includes ensuring the windows are of an “obscure nature”, more information has been requested.

