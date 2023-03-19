Skegness pub plans where customers can ‘enjoy craft ales and great conversations’

The space has been unused for several months

A new ale house is hoping to open in Skegness town centre.

Plans promise a calm environment for customers “while they enjoy craft ales, local products and great conversations.”

A disused office on Lumley Avenue has been left vacant for several months now after it was purchased from the previous owners in 2022.

The submitted plans show three spacious seating areas and a kitchen.

It was previously used as the Skegness College for Vocational Training.

Developers believe that work required is minimal as they only plan to convert the three offices at the front of the building into seating areas.

All other rooms will remain largely untouched.

As a result, they believe the development would cause “no nuisance” to neighbours surrounding the property.

Submitted through the East Lindsey District Council planning portal, the plans read: “The ale house will cater to customers who appreciate a calm environment while they enjoy craft ales, local products and great conversations.

“We aim to stock and promote as many local products from around the Lincolnshire area as possible from small businesses to show the great products they have to offer.

“A lot of these products the customers would not find in a general pun in the area, with some stockists keen to supply as they do not have a stockist within 20 miles of our location.”

The flats above the venue will also remain untouched under the proposed development and sound proofing will be installed to ensure they are not disturbed by noise.

Business opening hours are still under discussion but owners promise it will fit in with the surrounding businesses as to not be “excessive”.

