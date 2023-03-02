Sleaford police officer cleared of misuse of force
It was alleged he had breached standards of professional behaviour
A Misconduct Hearing was held between Wednesday 1 – 2 March 2023, at Grantham Police Station, for Police Constable 1112 Brown who is based at Sleaford Police Station.
Police Constable Brown was found not to have breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Use of force
- Discreditable Conduct
Original release:
PC Brown is stationed at Sleaford.
It is alleged that on 24 July 2019 the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his use of force against a member of the public.
It is alleged that these actions were not necessary, proportionate or reasonable and that the officers’ actions had the potential to undermine public confidence.
The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.
