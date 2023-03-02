Snow forecast for Lincolnshire as temperatures drop

Another cold snap before Spring truly kicks in

Lincolnshire has been told by BBC Weather to expect snow to fall next week, as freezing temperatures set in.

According to experts at the BBC, it will turn colder on Sunday and Monday, as a northerly airflow develops. Monday will have a bright start, but it will turn cloudier with outbreaks of rain later in the day.

On Tuesday, it will turn colder still, with a ‘feels like’ temperature of -3 degrees Celsius. BBC Weather has told people in Lincoln to expect heavy snow showers and a fresh breeze throughout most of Tuesday.

The Met Office is also predicting freezing temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but has not yet added snow to its Lincoln forecast.

