“Unbelievable”: Celebrations as Grimsby stun Southampton in FA Cup

Grimsby Town fans may still be pinching themselves after an “unbelievable” night which saw them beat Premier League side Southampton to reach the quarter final of the Emirates FA Cup.

Over 4,000 fans made the 250 mile journey to the south coast, many waving inflatable Harry Haddocks.

The Mariners recorded a 2-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium thanks to two penalties from Gavin Holohan on Wednesday, March 1.

The reward for the cup upset by Paul Hurst’s men is a trip to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, which will take place over the weekend of Saturday, March 18. Grimsby reached the quarter final for the first time since 1939.

Grimsby are also said to be the first team to reach the quarterfinals final of the FA Cup having beaten teams from leagues above them all the way through the competition.

The Mariners beat League One sides Plymouth, Cambridge and Burton before earning a 2-2 draw at Championship outfit Luton in the fourth round.

The replay at Blundell Park ended in a 3-0 victory to Grimsby and set up what was a memorable night at Southampton.

After the match Grimsby midfielder Harry Clifton told BBC Look North: “They did not stop singing throughout the whole (game). The first minute to the 90th minute we had to dig deep. I just kept looking over to them and there was non-stop singing. That’s for them.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.