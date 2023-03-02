South Kesteven council tax to rise amid cost of living pressures

Residents in Band D properties will have to pay an extra £5 a year

South Kesteven councillors have voted to approve a 2.99% rise in council tax as part of the council’s budget for 2023/24.

A full council meeting on Wednesday saw members of South Kesteven District Council vote to approve the measure which would require residents in Band D properties to pay an extra £5 a year.

The increase, which will bring an in extra £256,000, comes as the cost of living crisis continues to have an impact on the council’s financial outlook.

In a report before members, officers said the council also need to use around half of a £3.million “stabilisation reserve”.

It said: “In addition, the current cost of living crisis has the potential to increase demand for the council’s services by those who rely on the support provided by local government.

“These unforeseen and unavoidable pressures have seriously impacted the assumptions that underpin the Medium Term Financial Plan.

“The financial future remains uncertain as demonstrated by the Office for Budget Responsibility economic financial outlook.”

During the proposal, Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “We are under no illusion that are current financial is turbulent.”

In a bid to make savings, the council previously made the decision to relocate to a new headquarters on the top of floor of Grantham’s Savoy Cinema.

Despite an initial survey finding that 61% of residents were against the rise, the budget was met with overwhelming support from the cabinet, with 32 members voting in favour of it.

Labour Councillor Lee Steptoe was one of just five councillors opposed as he replied: “I cannot in good faith support voting in favour of a rise in council tax while we are in a severe cost of living crisis.”

He later referenced the council’s scrapped university plans and the statue Margaret Thatcher which “divided” the people of Grantham as he called for change in leadership.

The Labour councillor added: “With elections coming up, it’s time for a competent government on South Kesteven District Council.”

Calls for additional support to Lincolnshire Police amid cuts to fundings were set out in an amendment from Councillor Phil Dilks.

However, the idea of setting aside a one-off sum of £100,000 for the force to be used to minimise the impact of cuts to the PCSO service was eventually voted down by council members.

A second amendment proposal from Councillor Virginia Moran requested that a reserve of £500,000 be created for leisure facilities in the Deepings be transferred from the Local Priorities Reserve, although this was also voted against.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.