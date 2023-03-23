‘Speeding drunk driver’ found in stolen car with drugs on him

A restaurant near Bourne has become one of only 20 to win a Michelin Guide award for excellent affordable food.

The Six Bells at Witham-on-the-Hill was the only Lincolnshire restaurant to be named on the 2023 Bib Gourmands list.

This award is given to eateries for “good quality, good value cooking”.

The restaurant had a string of wins between 2004 and 2015, and are overjoyed to have received it once again.

Its locally-sourced, seasonal menus offer Napoli-style wood oven pizzas, pub classics such as fish and chips or steak, and mouth-watering desserts.

See the full menus here.

The Bib Gourmand award offers an affordable alternative to expensive fine dining, aiming to provide something for every price range.

The Six Bells posted on Facebook: “We are over the moon to announce that we have been awarded the prestigious Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide 2023.

“This award is given to restaurants offering the best value for money and outstanding quality.

“As a family business dating back to 1999, we have a long history with this accolade – receiving it twelve times, in successive years, between 2004 and 2015.

“We are also proud to be the only restaurant or pub, in the entirety of Lincolnshire, to be recommended at all in this years guide.

“A huge congratulations must go to our team, in particular head chef Ben Poulton who has been at the pass for nine years and his sous chef Phil Evans, who is eight years into his tenure.

“Lastly, thanks to everyone who frequents the Six Bells, be it for a pint of local bitter or three courses and a bottle of Sancerre. You all make the pub what it is – we shall continue working hard to provide the tastiest food and the warmest welcome in Lincolnshire.”

Here’s the full list of restaurants given the Bib Gourmand award this year.