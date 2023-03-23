‘Speeding drunk driver’ found in stolen car with drugs on him
A man is currently in our custody following a fail to stop yesterday (Wednesday 22 March) on Sutcliffe Avenue in Grimsby.
At around 9.50pm eagle eyed officers spotted a Ford Fiesta believed to be driving at excess speeds of around 60mph.
In attempt to evade officers the man abandoned the car and fled the area and following a short pursuit, he was quickly arrested by officers.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst unfit through drink, without a license and without insurance, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and two counts of criminal damage.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage and where in the area at the time of the incident to contact us on 101, quoting log 645 of 22 March.
