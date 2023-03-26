Spellbinding Harry Potter concert at Lincoln Cathedral this spring
There are still some tickets available
A ‘spellbinding concert’ featuring the music from the Harry Potter films will take place at Lincoln Cathedral later this spring.
It will feature the magic music from all eight films, written by John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hopper and Alexandre Desplat.
The concert will take place at 7pm on May 19, 2023, and be performed by the International Film Orchestra.
It will be accompanied by dazzling lighting effects.
There are still some tickets remaining, but it would be advisable to book soon.
The remaining adult tickets range from £16 to £38.50. There are also some child tickets left starting from £11 – buy your tickets here.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now