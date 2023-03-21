Teenage Scunthorpe United fan who died following tragic crash named
‘A true gentleman and an honour to have known you’
A 17-year-old Scunthorpe United fan who sadly died after a crash near Scunthorpe has been named locally.
Owen Newton died in the early hours of the morning on Monday, March 20.
He was driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with a tree on Brumby Common Lane at around 10pm on Thursday, March 9.
Owen was taken to an Intensive Care Unit in Hull, and three passengers were also taken to hospital.
Humberside Police announced the tragic news that he had passed away yesterday.
Scunthorpe United Football Club have posted a tribute to him, and hope there will be an applause in his memory on Saturday’s match at Notts County.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of young Iron fan Owen Newton, who has sadly passed away,” a statement from the club said.
“We’re sure Iron and Notts County Football Club supporters will applaud for Owen in the 17th minute of our game at Meadow Lane on Saturday (March 25).”
In the comments of the football club’s post, Andrew Cooper paid tribute to his friend and said: “RIP Owen. A true gentleman and an honour to have known you.
“Need to arrange to have a huge banner made for him our next home match (on April 1) and standing round of applause on the 17th minute.”
Shortly after Owen was first admitted to hospital in Hull a GoFundMe page was set up to help support his family and over £4,400 was raised.
Humberside Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the tragic crash.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting log number 501 of March 9.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.