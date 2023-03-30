Teens, 13 and 15, arrested after young boy injured in Gainsborough robbery
The victim had his phone stolen
At 6 pm last night (29 March), we were called with a report of a robbery of a teenage boy on North Warren Road in Gainsborough. The victim had his phone stolen and received minor injuries.
At 6.45 pm, a 15-year-old local boy was arrested. In the early hours of this morning, a second suspect was arrested. This was a local 13-year-old boy.
Both boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody.
Incident 344 of 29 March refers.
