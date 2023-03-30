Three hospitalised with serious injuries after crash near Boston
The collision involved two vehicles
We are appealing for information following a serious collision that happened on Monday 27 March, just after 7.20pm.
The collision happened on the B1192 Langrick Road, between Langrick and New York. Two vehicles were involved, a silver BMW 5 and a silver Kia Venga.
The BMW was travelling south towards Langrick and the Kia Venga was travelling north towards New York.
Three people were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.
We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on Langrick Road and saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself to get in touch.
We also ask for anyone who was in the area to check any dashcam or similar recording devices for any footage that may assist our investigation.
If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch. Please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Incident 379 of 27 March.
