The Lincolnite tries: Local chippy named in UK top 50

A Lincolnshire business has been named in the ’50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways’ in the UK — and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnshire Fryer travels to Lincolnshire villages every fortnight to serve up delights including fish and sausage and chips, and more unique items on their menu such as haggis fritters (with a vegetarian option too).

Trev and Wendy White took over the business around 18 years ago before rebranding, visiting more local villages, and adding to the menu.

The success of the business continues to grow and earlier this month they were named in Fry Magazine’s ’50 Best Fish and Chip takeaways in the UK’ for 2022/2023 for the second year running.

This time, however, they were the only Lincolnshire business on the list after two visits by mystery judges.

The mystery visit report complimented the “fantastic service” of The Lincolnshire Fryer and also praised a “faultless piece of fish”.

The Lincolnshire Fryer visits Witham St Hughs, Ingham, and Fiskerton every other Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (all at 4.45pm-7pm) and announce the exact dates on social media.

Every Friday they serve up their food at Binbrook Market Place and they are also often hired for corporate events, as well as for weddings and parties, and events including the Wragby Show later this year.

Trev worked as a farmer for 20 years before working as a lorry driver at the same firm as his wife Wendy, and the couple love their chippy business.

They told The Lincolnite: “We love the fact that we are giving people decent food and getting to meet the friendly customers. The great feedback is always a boost too.

“We weren’t expecting it and it feels great. We are proud to be in the top 50. It is very odd that we are the only one in Lincolnshire, but it is nice to be recognised.”

When asked the secret to their success, the couple said it is about the “quality of the food and the products and our quick service”. The twice fried chips are also a big hit with customers.

