New ar-RAY-vals settling in at Skegness Aquarium

There were some exciting ar-RAY-vals at Skegness Aquarium which welcomed three male Cownose Rays into their man Coral Ocean display tank.

Ripple, El Niño, and Junebug travelled six hours from the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth to reach the Lincolnshire attraction, which is run by local family company Teen Spirit Limited located on Tower Esplanade by the seafront.

Cownose Rays are known for their distinguished facial features, with the males reaching a width of up to two and a half feet. In 2019, the species was listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List.

They spent several weeks in quarantine, which is said to be standard practice amongst zoos and aquariums to limit the spread of diseases. They have now gone onto display.

They join the three male Black Tip Reef Sharks, as well as its popular Bat Ray named Angelina, and Jimmi the Guitar Fish.

The trio’s arrival follows the departure of the Aquarium’s much-loved famed mascot Nudge.

The Zebra Shark left in November 2022 in order to participate in an international breeding program in Paris, and has “settled amazingly well into his new home”.

Charlton Cooper, Manager at Skegness Aquarium, said: “We are very excited here at Skegness Aquarium to welcome in the three new Cownose Rays. They’ll be a great addition to our main display this season and our ever-growing collection of animals.

“It was a delight to work with the National Marine Aquarium on this, and we’re sure they’ll settle into their new home very well.”

The Aquarium also plays host to Dive Experiences, allowing customers to get up close and personal with animals, including the new Cownose Rays.

Jamie Elvidge, Dive Officer at Skegness Aquarium, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome these beautiful creatures into our Coral Ocean display and are confident they’ll be an amazing addition that our customers will marvel at.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.