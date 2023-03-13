Two arrested after man ‘attacked with power tool’ in Lincoln

We have launched an investigation into a serious assault in Lincoln after man was found with significant injuries by officers on patrol in the city.

A man in his 30s was located with injuries to multiple parts of his body in Monks Road at 12.40am today (Monday, 13 March) during routine patrols of the area.

It is alleged he had been assaulted with a power tool by three men. He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Officers immediately launched a search for the suspected offenders, and following a number of lines of enquiry, a 29-year-old man was arrested at a property in Lytton Street at around 10am this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody.

The assault is believed to have taken place outside a property in Winn Street earlier that evening.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and the people involved were known to each other.

Officers and forensic investigators remain on scene at Winn Street and Lytton Street and the surrounding areas carrying out further enquiries, and are expected to be there for most of today.

We are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, and we would be keen to view any CCTV or doorbell footage which could help our investigation. We would also ask that anyone who has a dashcam and was driving in the Winn Street area at the junction with Grafton Street, and the St Rumbold Street area between the hours of midnight and 12.45pm this morning, to view their footage and see if they may have captured anything which could help.

If you have information or footage which can be of assistance, please contact DC Liam Henderson on 101 and extension number 3295234 quoting incident 10 of 13 March.

