Victorian rectory mansion near Spilsby on sale for £1.25m

A former Victorian rectory near Spilsby which “blends period character with contemporary comforts” is on the market with a guide price of £1.25million.

The seven-bedroomed detached house is located in the hamlet of Mavis Enderby which lies in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The imposing old rectory was built in 1871 in Gothic style. It has been completely modernised while retaining ‘charming, authentic period features throughout’.

As well as seven bedrooms, there are four bath/shower rooms, and five spacious reception rooms, and even a former chapel ‘quaintly built into the feature tower’.

There are also substantial cellars amounting to over 400 square feet lying below ground level.

The property is situated in tranquil grounds of four acres giving a private lifestyle, but also close enough to have the convenience of being in ‘easy reach of local amenities’.

The owners said: “Mavis has been our sanctuary from today’s pressures and chaos. It took us two years of searching many other counties before we drove down the leafy drive and fell in love with the beautiful house and stunning views.

“Regrettably though, it is now time to downsize even though we will sorely miss the space inside and out, the wide open skies and starry nights.

“We have so enjoyed watching the visiting wildlife and living in such a natural environment. Everyone who visits is amazed by the unique position. Mavis is a very special historic house, and will make a wonderful home for its new custodian.”

The property is being marketed by Fine & Country and the full listing can be viewed online here.

See more of the photo gallery below:

