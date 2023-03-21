Lincolnshire scheme to tackle obesity in more than 4,000 children

It will run for two years

A pilot scheme aimed at tackling obesity an estimated more than overweight obese children has been launched.

The “Gloji Energy” scheme has been commissioned from integrated lifestyle service provider Thrive Tribe and will run for two years.

Activities will be concentrated in areas with the highest levels of need, in terms of both excess weight and deprivation, including Lincoln, Spalding, Grantham, Gainsborough, Boston, Skegness and Mablethorpe.

A council report estimates that there were around 4,125 overweight and obese children from reception to year six in Lincolnshire between 2019-2020.

The service will aim to deliver a full programme to 400 (10%) children in year one and 800 (19%) in year two along with phone-calls to 1,650 (40%) in year one and 3,300 (80%) in year two.

“The service is designed to address a significant gap in service provision in Lincolnshire and thus builds on the system mapping conducted as part of work conducted previously,” said the report.

If the first year is successful, it could be integrated into the council’s Lifestyle Service offer from 2024.

The report said the Healthy Weight Partnership met for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on February 1, 2023.

At the meeting, the group looked to work closer with partner organisations and created a smaller group which would work to align the council’s Physical Activity agenda.

A further report to the Health and Wellbeing Board next Tuesday also updates on work to get Lincolnshire moving again in general particularly in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

This includes the provision of free or low-cost activities, along with the use of funding schemes such as £900,000 of Department for Education for school meals and bike donation schemes aimed at supporting those in “transport poverty”.

The report adds that there is still a requirement for a “long-term” commitment to create systemic change.

The programme will be discussed by Lincolnshire County Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board next week.

