Watch the worst examples of dangerous driving in Lincolnshire

Welcome to the third video we have published showing drivers disregarding the safety of others on our roads.

The footage has all been submitted by other road users who have witnessed dangerous, careless and in some cases extremely risky driving.

Our video counts down to the worst case of driving recently witnessed. This driver undertakes a vehicle on the nearside, and then tries to remonstrate verbally with the driver behind him, while nearly colliding with an oncoming large goods vehicle.

Road safety is everyone’s business. We all have friends and family who we want to arrive home safely.

Sadly, there are some that don’t make it home; too often we report serious collisions where people have been seriously injured or have tragically died in Lincolnshire.

Working with our road users, Operation Snap gives anyone, who records dashcam or other video footage, the opportunity to share evidence of suspected traffic offences with us.

We view every piece of footage submitted and where offences are identified and the evidence is clear we will take action. Where the prosecution threshold isn’t quite met, we will consider sending a warning letter to those drivers, advising them of their poor manner of driving.

The purpose of sharing the footage submitted to Operation Snap, is to remind every road user:

They have a responsibility to use the roads safely

To comply with road traffic legislation

To be courteous to other road users

To know if they don’t, their driving or riding may be caught on camera by other road users and actions have consequences

We will take action where offences are evident

When drivers are prosecuted, outcomes are determined by Magistrates or a Judge, who will decide on a sentence by following the sentencing guidelines. Sentences will depend on a number of factors, including the seriousness of the offence, harm caused, the defendant’s level of blame, previous convictions and personal circumstances.

