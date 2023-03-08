Wendy’s signage up as recruitment begins for Lincoln restaurant
Excitement continues to build for the restaurant’s arrival
Signage is now up outside the new Wendy’s restaurant on Lincoln High Street as work continues to refurbish the inside of the building.
It will be occupying the former Monsoon shop on Lincoln High Street.
The new signage includes the Wendy’s logo and text saying “Quality Burgers since 1969”.
Workers have been seen inside the building and job adverts have appeared for a Restaurant District Manager for Wendy’s in Lincoln.
In 2021, Wendy’s announced that it would be returning to the UK after a 20 year absence with 400 new restaurants, potentially creating 12,000 jobs nationwide, and excitement continues to build ahead of the restaurant’s arrival in Lincoln.
Square Burgers Ltd, which runs the American restaurant chain, previously applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permissions to change the shop front, and gain advertising consent.
Documents previously submitted to the city council said: “This site is part of a nationwide programme in delivering new units, a number of which are now open and trading successfully.”
The documents also note that the rest of the facade will “remain unchanged” except for the installation of aluminium glazed doors and frame in line with the chain’s standard finish and colour pallet.
Wendy’s will replace Monsoon, which entered administration in 2020 and announced the closure of its Lincoln branch along with over 30 others.
