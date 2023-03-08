Menu
Wendy’s signage up as recruitment begins for Lincoln restaurant

Excitement continues to build for the restaurant’s arrival
The signage is now up outside the new Wendy's restaurant on Lincoln High Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Signage is now up outside the new Wendy’s restaurant on Lincoln High Street as work continues to refurbish the inside of the building.

It will be occupying the former Monsoon shop on Lincoln High Street.

The new signage includes the Wendy’s logo and text saying “Quality Burgers since 1969”.

Workers have been seen inside the building and job adverts have appeared for a Restaurant District Manager for Wendy’s in Lincoln.

In 2021, Wendy’s announced that it would be returning to the UK after a 20 year absence with 400 new restaurants, potentially creating 12,000 jobs nationwide, and excitement continues to build ahead of the restaurant’s arrival in Lincoln.

Wendy’s is located in the unit formerly occupied by Monsoon on Lincoln High Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Square Burgers Ltd, which runs the American restaurant chain, previously applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permissions to change the shop front, and gain advertising consent.

Documents previously submitted to the city council said: “This site is part of a nationwide programme in delivering new units, a number of which are now open and trading successfully.”

The documents also note that the rest of the facade will “remain unchanged” except for the installation of aluminium glazed doors and frame in line with the chain’s standard finish and colour pallet.

Wendy’s will replace Monsoon, which entered administration in 2020 and announced the closure of its Lincoln branch along with over 30 others.

12 hours ago

Lincoln Christmas Market. | Photo: S. C. Photography

Boston could become a “hub town in Lincolnshire for Christmas celebrations” as council leaders look to nab stallholders from Lincoln’s cancelled festive market.

Conversations began less than 24 hours after the announcement.

A new pilot event is being discussed which would lead to a series of connected events across the south and east of the county in future years.

The authority faced a backlash last year after a lack of Christmas lights and a near £12,000 spend on an artifical tree in its new home in the Market Place.

During a meeting of the Full Council at Boston on Monday, Councillor Tom Ashton called Lincoln’s cancellation an “extraordinary” decision.

He said the town had a chance to “seize the dispossessed stall holders and potentially maybe thousands of visitors”.

Councillor Nigel Welton, the economic portfolio holder, said he had already started conversations at the authority within 24-hours of the cancellation announcement.

“We have already started to look at the opportunity for Boston to become the hub town in Lincolnshire for Christmas celebrations,” he said.

“Our aim would be to build on the pilot each year and work towards complementary and connected events across the sub region with activity in the Lincolnshire Wolds, Coast and South Holland.”

He said the event could include different themed areas to attract a variety of stall holders.

Boston Borough Council’s Full Council meeting discussed the potential event on Monday. | Image: Daniel Jaines

It could work with locations such as St Botolph’s Church, The Guildhall, Blackfriars and Fydell House and  partners organisations such as Boston College and Transported Arts.

“It would be utilise different areas of the town to mitigate congestion and encourage footfall into retail and hospitality businesses,” he suggested, something Lincoln’s council had been unable to marry up with its own event.

Independent Councillor Richard Austin, who oversees the heritage portfolio, also backed the move.

“We hould all look forward to vibrant Christmas market that attracts a large number of visitors to Boston,” he said.

“Our Christmas Illuminate parade is already well established and Boston’s tradition for staging an exciting market with wide appeal goes back nearly 1000 years to 1125.”

However, there were also several questions regarding the funding for last years lights, including questioning who was responsible and questioning footfall figures.

The council argues that footfall was increased by 12.8% compared to previous years, however, members of the public disagreed and said anecdotal evidence suggested visitors had been put off coming to the town.

The City of Lincoln Council announced it was cancelling its traditional Christmas Market following safety concerns, and using the £260,000 budget to replace it with a series of smaller events.

However, the decision has been met with fierce opposition as some have suggested more could be done to make the event safer.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

13 hours ago

RAF Scampton | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

Villagers in Scampton have reacted to RAF Scampton news after a rollercoaster 24 hours.

West Lindsey District Council confirmed yesterday they were looking into buying the former RAF Scampton site in a bid to bring in £300 million investment.

However, the Home Office is now strongly rumoured to be housing asylum seekers there temporarily.

Council Leader Owen Bierley told The Lincolnite that the regeneration plans were made in the “best interest for the future of West Lindsey”.

He said: “The reason that it is such a tremendous opportunity is because it helps preserve the heritage of Scampton and creates the right environment to bring high-value, high-tech businesses to the district.

“Hopefully, in time it will provide really high-quality employment and also raise aspirations for our young people, which I think is absolutely crucial.”

Under the “landmark deal”, the site will continue to act as an operational airfield and will benefit from site-wide regeneration.

 

The base will continue to act as an operational airfield under the council’s plans | Photo: Ellis Karran

In response to the council’s plans, Ian Francis, 72, said: “I think it’s great that it’s being salvaged as an active airfield, although I’m disappointed in some respects with the vagueness of the plans.”

The 72-year-old went on to say that he hopes this development might see the Red Arrows return to the base.

“They’re practicing here anyway,” he continued. “We have all the inconvenience of the noise of them and no kudos from them being resident.”

Mr Francis was also the first to admit that he did not like the idea of migrants being housed at the base, saying: “I think the general impression around the country is that we don’t really want asylum seekers here.

“I think it would probably devalue properties in the village.”

Colin Wilson, 76, echoed Ian’s thoughts, as he branded the council’s initial ideas for the site as “guesstimates”.

He added: “In my personal opinion, what Lincoln needs, and it will probably never happen in my lifetime, is a new prison and a new hospital.

“That’s a dream, but it would be of practical use, rather than just covering it in even more cheap houses.”

When addressing the rumours of asylum seekers being housed at the base, he said: “I’ve worked abroad for a long time and I can see why they want to come here.

“Whether we should let them is another matter.”

The Dambusters Inn, Scampton | Photo: James Turner

Manager for the Dambusters Inn, Steve Plews, 59, welcomed the council’s plans as he felt it would keep the memory of the famous airmen alive.

“I think it’s brilliant because they’ll keep the Heritage Centre and they will keep the history there, which is important to people around the area,” he said.

The 59-year-old later shrugged off the idea of migrants being housed at the former base, calling it “scaremongering rumours”.

“I don’t think it will happen personally, because the council are not going to spend £300 million and then place a load of asylum seekers in there, I don’t know where people get these rumours from.

“As a country, we’ve got issues with asylum seekers, we know that. Why are they ending up in Lincolnshire?

“We are the further from any coast other than Skegness and I don’t think we’ll get many beaching there like we do in Dover.”

