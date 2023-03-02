Your wonderful World Book Day costumes

We asked to see your World Book Day costumes, and you didn’t disappoint!

From fairytale characters to wizards, superheroes and even the Titanic, there was lots of creativity on show.

Children across Lincolnshire will be going to school dressed in the wonderful designs (and parents can breathe a sigh of relief that it’s over for another year.)

Here are some of our favourite pictures that you sent in.

The Hulk and Little Miss Naughty

The Titanic

The Mad Hatter

Matilda

Jiminy Cricket

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Gangsta Granny

Hermione Granger

Matilda

Little Red Riding Hood

Fantastic Mr Fox

Oi Frog

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.