Your wonderful World Book Day costumes
Very imaginative!
We asked to see your World Book Day costumes, and you didn’t disappoint!
From fairytale characters to wizards, superheroes and even the Titanic, there was lots of creativity on show.
Children across Lincolnshire will be going to school dressed in the wonderful designs (and parents can breathe a sigh of relief that it’s over for another year.)
Here are some of our favourite pictures that you sent in.
The Hulk and Little Miss Naughty
The Titanic
The Mad Hatter
Matilda
Jiminy Cricket
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Gangsta Granny
Hermione Granger
Matilda
Little Red Riding Hood
Fantastic Mr Fox
Oi Frog
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.