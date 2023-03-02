3 seconds ago

Your wonderful World Book Day costumes

Very imaginative!

Fantastic Mr Foxx and the Mad Hatter were amongst the brilliant costumes | Photo: Submitted

We asked to see your World Book Day costumes, and you didn’t disappoint!

From fairytale characters to wizards, superheroes and even the Titanic, there was lots of creativity on show.

Children across Lincolnshire will be going to school dressed in the wonderful designs (and parents can breathe a sigh of relief that it’s over for another year.)

Here are some of our favourite pictures that you sent in.

The Hulk and Little Miss Naughty

Bertie and Scarlett – ready to cause mischief at Potterhanworth Primary | Photo: Submitted

The Titanic

Six-year-old Gemma’s son who wanted to be the Titanic | Photo: Submitted

The Mad Hatter

Nine-year-old Abbie | Photo: Submitted

Matilda

Amelia as Matilda, her favourite character | Photo: Submitted

Jiminy Cricket

Ten year old Elyse as Jiminy Cricket | Photo: Submitted

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Edith, 4, as the Very Hungry Caterpillar | Photo: Submitted

Gangsta Granny

Gangsta Granny for World Book Day | Photo: Submitted

Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger costume for World Book Day | Photo: Submitted

Matilda

Matilda dressed as Matilda for World Book Day 2023 | Photo: Submitted

Little Red Riding Hood

Ella Ellis age 6 as Little Red Riding Hood | Photo: Submitted

Fantastic Mr Fox

Harry as Fantastic Mr Fox | Photo: Submitted

Oi Frog

Everly as Oi Frog | Photo: Submitted

