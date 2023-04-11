11-year-old Lincoln girl earns medal at Irish Dancing World Championships

An 11-year-old girl has claimed a medal and top 10 finish in her first ever Irish Dancing World Championships, completing a memorable trip to Canada for the event.

Isla Doherty, who trains at Lincoln-based Devaney-Togher Academy four times a week, is the current under-10s midlands Irish Dancing champion, and flew out to Montreal for her first ever world event.

Competing in the under-11s girls category, Isla wowed the judges on Sunday, April 2 to finish in eighth place overall across three difficult rounds.

Isla’s eighth placed finish was more than enough to earn her a world medal, with the top 16 all receiving medals for their efforts, and she hopes to put Lincolnshire on the Irish Dancing map against elite opposition.

She was up against competitors from all over the world, including the USA, Canada and Ireland itself, and hopes to build on this first time experience for more success in the future.

Isla also ranked 2nd in her age group at the All Ireland Championships earlier this year, suggesting she has a very big future ahead of her in the competitive field.

She started dancing at just four years old, following in the footsteps of her auntie Katie, who also Irish danced in her youth.

Perhaps the greatest sign of destiny for Isla came on her birthday, which is St Patrick’s Day no less. Some things are just meant to be.

Isla’s mum Jodie expressed her pride at the achievement, saying: “Isla has put her heart and soul into her training for this event and I’m so happy that her hard work, determination and dedication to Irish dancing well and truly paid off when she placed 8th in the world.

“I couldn’t be prouder of her and all of her achievements. Isla’s whole family are so proud of her.

“She’s done absolutely amazing to be a medal holder for her first world championships.”

