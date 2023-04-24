24 actor Kiefer Sutherland visits Lincolnshire

British-Canadian actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland, best known for the role of Jack Bauer in 24, enjoyed a food-filled trip Lincolnshire last week.

During his visit Kiefer went to The Lakes Restaurant in Burgh-le-Marsh near Skegness on Tuesday, April 11 and loved it so much he went back to eat there the next day too.

The restaurant’s front of house manager Gianni Teleska told The Lincolnite a table had been booked for a group of friends, but they didn’t know it included Kiefer Sutherland until the day.

Kiefer, who is understood to have a music connection locally in Skegness, enjoyed a mussels starter on both days, with a lamb shank main on Tuesday and pizza the next day.

Gianni, a pizza chef from Italy, said: “This was extra special for me personally and I got a picture with him.

“I had seen one of his series Designated Survivor not long ago. He’s a bit of a superhero in the series and it was nice to to see him.

“He was very normal. He was very kind and like an average customer. We put him in a quieter area in the corner. Some people recognised him and a few asked for photos.

“The restaurant was full at the time and if you didn’t know him you wouldn’t tell. He sat down, had his dinner, paid his bill and left a good tip.

“He told us he would come back the day after which shows we are doing something good.”

Gianni added that Kiefer told them he would come back again when he’s in the area.

Within his extensive list of film and television appearances is Phone Booth in which he played The Caller and was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

Between 2016 and 2019, he also starred in Designated Survivor – an American political thriller in which Sutherland starred as Thomas Kirkman who suddenly becomes President of the United States after an explosion kills everyone ahead of him in the presidential line of succession.

In addition, the 56-year-old is known for his voice roles in the Call of Duty and Metal Gear video game franchises.

Kiefer, who has released some albums, is also the co-owner of independent record label Ironworks.

He isn’t the only television star to have visited the Lincolnshire restaurant as Gianni added that “we regularly get well known people coming in, especially from Eastenders”.

The Lakes Restaurant is famous for its tomahawk steaks and stonebaked pizzas, with Gianni saying that “our pizza is one of the best in Lincolnshire”.

