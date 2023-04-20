35 mins ago

Air ambulance at scene of crash near Belton House

The road has been closed
Belton Lane at the junction to the A607 has been closed after a crash involving two vehicles. | Photo: R. S. Mortiss

UPDATE – 3.34PM: The road has now reopened.

A road near Belton House in Grantham has been closed in both directions after a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened near the Belton Lane junction to the A607 by Belton House.

The road has been closed in both directions until further notice, with fire engines, police vehicles and the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance also in attendance.

The crash was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 1.46pm.

The air ambulance has landed near to the incident. | Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Officers are asking road users to avoid the area in the meantime.

Information on any injuries and/or arrests is not yet available, but police will provide an update when they can.

| Photo: R. S. Mortiss

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now