Air ambulance at scene of crash near Belton House
The road has been closed
UPDATE – 3.34PM: The road has now reopened.
A road near Belton House in Grantham has been closed in both directions after a two-vehicle collision.
The crash happened near the Belton Lane junction to the A607 by Belton House.
The road has been closed in both directions until further notice, with fire engines, police vehicles and the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance also in attendance.
The crash was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 1.46pm.
Officers are asking road users to avoid the area in the meantime.
Information on any injuries and/or arrests is not yet available, but police will provide an update when they can.
