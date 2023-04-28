Better Business Summit: Driving sustainable change in Lincolnshire
Transform your business for the better at the Social Change Better Business Summit
Businesses and indivudals from across Lincolnshire are set to gather at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Monday, May 22 for the Social Change Better Business Summit. Hosted by Stonebow Media and Social Change, the summit aims to empower businesses with the tools they need to create positive change in their communities and the environment.
The event will be split into two parts, INSPIRE and ACT, starting at 9:30am. Attendees will be inspired by keynote speakers, including Krisi Smith, the founder of Bird & Blend Tea Co., and Nikki Buckley, the Head of Sustainability at Lick.com. Each keynote will focus on the benefits of running a business with ethical and sustainable practices.
Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to attend a range of panel discussions covering important topics such as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors, impact measurement, and community engagement. These discussions will be led by industry experts, including Sarah Duncan, a certified B Corp sustainability consultant, and Gerrard Fisher, Partner at QSA Partners.
The summit will also include networking opportunities, a delectable lunch provided by ROCO BBQ, and an exclusive cocktail reception. This is a must-attend event for entrepreneurs and business leaders of all sizes who want to build sustainable and profitable businesses while contributing positively to their communities.
“We’re thrilled to bring together a group of like-minded individuals who are passionate about creating positive change through their businesses,” says Kelly Evans, CEO of Social Change. “By sharing knowledge and experiences, we can learn from one another and make a real impact on the world.”
Tickets for the Social Change Better Business Summit are available now at lincsbusinessweek.co.uk/betterbusinesssummit.