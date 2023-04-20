“Blooming disappointment”: 35 Lincoln Cathedral rosebushes stolen

Some 35 ‘Duke of Edinburgh roses’ that were planted on the East Green in memory of Prince Phillip outside Lincoln Cathedral have been stolen.

The incident happened late in the evening of Sunday, April 16 and into the early hours of Monday, April 17/

Staff at the Cathedral are working with Lincolnshire Police and “hope that CCTV footage might help us find the roses”, which are worth around £700.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Cathedral said: “We’re deeply saddened by this theft. The roses were planted as a memorial following the death of Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and were part of ongoing works to create an attractive, pleasant and enjoyable environment for all our visitors, and to begin creating diverse habitats for wildlife, in particular pollinators, around the cathedral.

“In total the plants were worth around £700, but quite apart from the financial costs, there is the time, effort and care that has been put in by our gardener to plant and look after the roses as he works to enhance the green areas around the Cathedral.

“We’re working closely with Lincolnshire Police and have shared CCTV footage with them in the hope of a positive outcome.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are investigating a report that an unknown number of rose bushes were taken from Lincoln Cathedral sometime overnight on Sunday, April 16 into Monday, April 17.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information, CCTV, or any other footage to call us on 101, quoting reference 23000229058.”

