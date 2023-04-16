‘Boston needs it’ – Reaction to Rebos plans to reopen

The announcement that Rebos is returning to Boston has caused excitement amongst shoppers.

The popular department store closed at the start of the month, blaming rising energy bills of £30,000 a month.

However, this week it made a u-turn and said that it will be reopen its doors on Saturday, April 22.

Many Lincolnite readers reacted with joy on social media that there won’t be another empty store in the town centre.

However, some questioned why the closure had been so short, and asked whether the store would be able to survive long-term.

Anne Bourne said: “Just let us be thankful it’s not going to be another empty shop. It has so much potential.”

Valerie Law said: “Don’t care for reason just pleased they’re coming back… Boston needs them.”

Joo Sanders asked why people were criticising the news, saying: “[Everyone was] moaning they’re going, now all moaning their coming back.

“Thought we needed more shops? Make your mind up folks.”

There were questions on why it only took a few weeks for Rebos’ owners to reverse the decision to close.

“What was the point in closing in the first place?” Mandy Overton said.

However, Rosemarie Mclinden said the department store wasn’t affordable to many in Boston.

“Play to your audience Rebos! Your not on a London high street, you’re in Boston town centre and not many people can afford the prices you were asking last time.”

A statement posted on Facebook by the company said: “With a whole load of new in-store additions we’re excited to present to you a fresh exciting new Rebos for everyone to enjoy! Don’t forget to bring your family & friends and come and join us on Saturday 22nd April for our grand reopening.”

A letter from the store posted online said there would be a new children’s play zone, the cafe and restaurant have been refurbished with new menus and are now under new management, and there is a brand-new hair and beauty salon.

